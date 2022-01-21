'NCIS: Los Angeles' preview- Double-episode delayed due to football game

NCIS: Los Angeles fans have been disappointed over the past week after the show suddenly canceled its premiere of the ninth episode for the season, which was supposed to air on January 17, 2022. After a stint of good news regarding a double episode, CBS has delayed the show yet again.

After a delay of one week due to the airing of FC Divisional Playoff Game, NCIS: Los Angeles season 13, episode 9, and season 13, episode 10 were supposed to air at a special time on January 23, 2022. The show has already suffered several delays over the past month, and you can expect this to continue due to other upcoming sporting events.

The good news is that the show is still expected to air a double episode in the following week. Read on to find out about the two upcoming episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles season 13.

Check out the synopsis for 'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 13, episode 9

The synopsis for the ninth episode of season 13 was released almost two weeks prior. The episode is titled "Under the Influence." It will deal with the NCIS team's attempts to rescue the missing daughter of a U.S. Ambassador. The missing daughter is a famous social media influencer. This explains the clever naming of the episode.

The official synopsis released by CBS reads:

"The NCIS team helps a U.S. ambassador search for her missing daughter, Gia (Caitlin Carmichael), a popular social media influencer. Also, Agent Aliyah De León returns to support the team with the case, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES."

Though very little is revealed about the show as of now, it is clear that one of the guest stars will be Caitlin Carmichael.

'NCIS: Los Angeles' season 13, episode 10 synopsis

Lara Leitão @laraluzioleitao

They actually put NCIS Hawaii airing on Sunday.

Low move on your part, CBS.

I’m so disappointed.

#ncisla I still can’t believe that CBS changed its schedule for this Sunday.They actually put NCIS Hawaii airing on Sunday.Low move on your part, CBS.I’m so disappointed. I still can’t believe that CBS changed its schedule for this Sunday.They actually put NCIS Hawaii airing on Sunday. Low move on your part, CBS.I’m so disappointed.#ncisla

Due to the delay, the most recent episode will follow the ninth episode immediately. CBS has also released the synopsis for the tenth episode of season 13, titled "Where Loyalties Lie." You can expect this to be a very intense episode. It will involve the death of a civilian scientist.

The summary for this episode reads:

"When a civilian scientist working with the marines is killed, and her advanced radar technology stolen, the NCIS team must scramble to find the missing technology and the culprit, on the CBS Original series..."

When is the double-episode scheduled?

The double-episode of the NCIS spinoff was scheduled at a different time than its original airing time. It was supposed to air on January 23, 2022. Presently, no official date has been announced by the channel, but it is expected to happen right after the football games are over this week.

Also Read Article Continues below

The show is expected to air the two episodes in the first week of February. Until it does, stay tuned for more updates.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider