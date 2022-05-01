6 Best Beach Yoga Asanas to Start Your Day on a Positive Note

Whether you're new to yoga or have been practicing for years, a beach yoga session is ideal to start your day with a positive mindset.

It is a great way to practice your posture in a gentle and nurturing environment, with new opportunities for exploration presented daily.

The beauty of sand is that it turns into the shape of your body. It has a way of coaching your poses and adding support where you need it most, depending on how much you press into it.

Sand gives you enough space to create room for movement and creativity in your practice.

Best beach yoga asanas to start your day with

1) Tree Pose (Vrksasana)

This pose helps you ground yourself while improving your balance, stretching your thighs, core, and shoulders while strengthening your spine, thighs, and calves.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the tree pose correctly:

Begin in Mountain Pose (Tadasana) by inhaling and raising your arms to the sky, then exhaling and bringing your hands to your heart.

Place your right foot against your left ankle and your left foot against your right ankle.

Taking your time, slowly lift your right foot higher until it reaches the side of your left knee.

Take a few deep breaths here, and when you're ready, return to Mountain Pose and repeat this pose on the opposite side.

2) Shoulder Stand (Sarvangasana)

This may appear to be an unusual beach pose, but the combination of an inverted posture and a tranquil ocean setting will definitely soothe you to the core.

This posture can help with stress and depression. It also strengthens the glutes, arms, core, legs, and arms while helping with digestion.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the shoulder stand correctly:

To begin, lie down on the beach and bring your knees to your face.

To support your lower body, bring your hands to your hips and elevate your hips and legs towards the sky while striving to keep them straight.

Take a few deep breaths and then slowly drop your hips and legs to the ground to exit the pose.

To transition to the next posture, you can also choose to stay in a shoulder stand.

3) Plow Pose (Halasana)

This posture is great for relieving back pain and stress, as well as for calming the mind and expanding the spine and shoulders.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the plow pose correctly:

Simply start in a shoulder stand and slowly draw your extended legs back towards your head until your toes are in contact with the mat behind your head.

If your neck feels strained, move your chin away from your chest.

If you feel pressure on the back of your neck, place the palms of your hands on your lower back for additional support.

To release the pose, stretch your arms behind you, pressing your palms into the floor.

4) Bow Pose (Dhanurasana)

The benefits of this pose include improving your posture, strengthening your back muscles and stretching your thighs, core, chest, throat and hips.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the bow pose correctly:

Lay on your stomach with arms extended by your sides.

Take a deep breath and reach for heels while bending knees; hold feet while trying to lift thighs slightly off mat.

Gaze forward and breathe steadily but deeply.

Hold pose for 30 seconds, then release legs/arms towards mat while exhaling.

5) Easy Pose (Sukhasana)

This is a great way to begin practicing yoga on the beach, especially if you are not used to active yoga poses. It will help you become more aware of yourself and feel less distracted by outside influences, which is one of the many goals of yoga.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the easy pose correctly:

Sit with your legs crossed, back upright, and hands in your lap in a comfortable position.

Close your eyes and take a few deep breaths, concentrating on holding your inhale for a few seconds before expelling.

While focusing entirely on your breath, try to eliminate any stressful or unpleasant thoughts.

6) Corpse Pose (Savasana)

After you've gotten out of the easy pose, this asana will help you relax even more. Body awareness, stress reduction, improved sleep quality, and deep mind relaxation are just a few of the benefits of this pose.

This asana can be kept for anywhere between five minutes and an hour, and it might well lead to a relaxing sun nap.

Here are the steps you can follow to do the corpse pose correctly:

Lay down on your mat or in the sand with your legs out in front of you and your arms by your sides, palms facing up.

Close your eyes and return your attention to your breath, but this time don't push deep inhalations or exhalations; instead, breathe naturally and simply focus on your breath.

Bottom Line

Whether you have never done yoga before or consider yourself an expert, there's something for everyone when it comes to these asanas.

Taking the time to take care of your body, mind and spirit is important in maintaining overall wellness and a positive outlook on life.

Take a few minutes to relax and let go of any stress that you might be carrying with you. Allowing your mind to quiet itself will enrich your experience, not just during your yoga practice but throughout the rest of your day.

