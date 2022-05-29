What Is the Tree Pose (Vrksasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Tree pose (Vrksasana) in yoga is basically a beginner-level standing balance pose.

It largelt targets your core, glutes, back and legs. It's one of the first standing balance poses that is taught to beginners, as it’s the easiest of them all. The tree pose is more challenging than it looks and will be slightly different each time you do it. It's also possible that you may fall or wobble at first, so don’t get frustrated when you start doing it.

As the tree pose (vrksasana) in yoga targets your legs, core, back and glutes, it can potentially improve your overall body alignment and posture, which is important if you have a long sitting job.

However, to ensure that this pose works on the right muscles and helps support your posture, it's of utmost importance to perform it correctly.

How to practice tree pose (Vrksasana) in yoga correctly?

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand straight on a flat surface. You may also use a yoga mat.

Press both your feet into the yoga mat, and spread your toes. Keep your leg muscles tight and firm.

Keep both your hands on your hips.

Make sure to equally distribute your weight on all corners of each foot.

Breathe easily; lift your chest, and draw your shoulders back and down as you start the pose.

Start to shift your body weight to your left foot, lifting your right foot off the yoga mat.

Keep your left leg straight, but do not lock your knees.

Slowly bend your right knee, and bring the sole of your right foot onto your inner left thigh.

Press your foot firmly into your thigh and your thigh into your foot with equally distributed pressure. Doing that will help keep both your hips stable and towards the front so that your left hip doesn’t fall out.

Keep your gaze on something stable to help you maintain your balance.

Take at least eight to ten breaths in this position.

Lower your right foot to the yoga mat, and repeat the same on the other side.

Here's a video of the tree pose for reference:

If your right foot doesn’t come easily to your upper left thigh, you may simply lower it on your left leg. You can put your leg on your left calf, if that feels more comfortable. Alternatively, you can also put your right foot on your left ankle and keep your right toe on the yoga mat, if that’s more convenient for you.

If you experience any type of balance issue while performing the tree pose, you can hold the wall. Just lean your hips against the wall or turn. That will help your knee come into contact with the wall when you lift your leg to perform the pose.

Benefits of tree pose (vrksasana) in yoga

Tree pose or vrksasana helps to strengthen your core, legs, back and glutes. It also helps stretch your inner thigh, opens your hip muscles and also helps strengthen your groin.

One of the primary advantages of the tree pose is that it helps develop your balance and improves your body posture, thereby making it easier for you to undertake many physical activities. It's also very important to note that a strong and strengthened core can go a long way in helping you maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

In addition to its physical advantages, the tree pose can also help in relaxing and calming your mind. This pose also assists in relieving anxiety and negative thoughts and promotes positive feelings.

Some common mistakes to avoid

To ensure you gain all the best benefits of the tree pose, it’s very important to avoid mistakes. So, keep the below-mentioned things in mind to get the most out of the tree pose (vrksasana) in yoga:

1) Consider the foot position

When performing this pose, do not place your foot directly on the side of your other knee, as doing so could put your leg joints and muscles in a vulnerable position.

2) Hip position

Another major mistake you should avoid making when performing the tree pose is to keep your hips as square and stable as possible.

Always keep in mind that the pressure of your lifted leg on your standing leg should not cause that side’s hip to fall out. Your hips should always stay in a square position to help you keep a stable balance.

3) Check your knee position

When performing the tree pose, make sure your right knee doesn’t stick out forward towards the centre. Always remember to keep your right knee pointing towards the left

Summary

The tree pose (vrksasana) in yoga is an effective pose that helps improve your core strength and balance. However, if you have balance issues, be careful, and try to perform it near a wall or a sturdy table, where you can support yourself, if needed. Moreover, this pose is not recommended if you are pregnant or have any type of hip or knee injury.

Edited by Bhargav