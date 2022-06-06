What time will Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, air on Netflix? Details explored

Grammy Award-nominee Bill Burr is set to host his upcoming comedy show on Netflix titled Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill. The show, which is set to premiere on Monday, June 6, at 3 am ET, will have the American stand-up comedian showcase some of his noted fellow comedians.

Aside from Burr himself, the other comedians scheduled to feature in Friends Who Kill include TV host Michelle Wolf, British-Irish presenter Jimmy Carr, Juno Award-nominee Steph Tolev, "Roastmaster General" Jeff Ross, Comedy Central's Insomniac host Dave Attel, Man of the Centure star Ian Edwards, actress/producer Jessica Kirson, Josh Adam Mayers, and Shang-Chi star Ronny Chieng.

All the details you need to know about Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill

Friends Who Kill is set to debut as a Netflix comedy special on Monday, June 6, exclusively on the platform.

The official synopsis states:

"In a night of killer comedy, Bill Burr hosts a showcase of his most raucous stand-up comic pals as they riff on everything from COVID to Michael Jackson."

Netflix has scheduled a series of comedy specials over the next several weeks, one of which is Bill Burr's Friends Who Kill, that follows the Netflix is A Joke: The Festival, which took place in Los Angeles about a month ago.

Netflix is A Joke: The Festival, which officially commenced on April 28, featured about 336 comedians in 295 shows as they performed at various locations, including the iconic Comedy Store and Laugh Factory, as well as the Dodgers Stadium and other locations across the city of Los Angeles, California. After a successful run with renowned performers such as Chelsea Handler, Snoop Dogg, Dave Chappelle, David Letterman, and John Mulaney among others, the comedy festival concluded on May 8, 2022.

More about Bill Burr and his achievements

Actor/comedian and Grammy-nominee Burr has turned into a successful and iconic personality, popular for his outstanding stand-up comedy specials such as Why Do I Do This?, Let It Go, You People Are All the Same, I'm Sorry You Feel That Way, Walk Your Way Out, and Paper Tiger.

On October 10, 2020, Bill debuted as a Saturday Night Live host and has also co-starred alongside Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island. The comedian has also starred in Disney+'s The Mandalorian, and recently made a guest appearance on Hulu's Reservation Dogs. Burr has also featured on a Netflix comedy called F Is For Family.

His comedy special, titled Paper Tiger, which is the comedian's sixth hour-long comedy special, was nominated for a Grammy Award back in 2019 and is now available on Netflix.

As an actor, Bill has featured in a number of notable movies, including Hugh Jackman's The Front Runner, Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell's Daddy's Home, Kevin Costner-starrer Black or White, Sandra Bullock-starrer The Heat, and Al Pacino and Mentionspher Walken's Stand Up Guys. Mention must also be made of Bill's recurring appearance as Kuby, on AMC's Breaking Bad, that helped him earn excellent reviews.

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill is all set to drop on Netflix this June 6, 2022.

