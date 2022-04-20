Watch: Comedy king Bill Burr joins Boston Red Sox booth, roasts New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter

Well-known Boston area comedian Bill Burr joined the New England Sports Network broadcast booth during the Boston Red Sox game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park in Boston.

True to form, Burr delivered some hilarious commentary that placed Hall of Famer shortstop Derek Jeter in the crosshairs.

NESN @NESN



We don't have to say much more @billburr on the broadcast.We don't have to say much more .@billburr on the broadcast. We don't have to say much more😂 https://t.co/pFws32vXyJ

"@BillBurr on the broadcast. We don't have to say much more" - @ NESN

Since the Yankees are a bitter rival of the Red Sox, the NESN commentary team ate up his humor.

Bill Burr takes aim at Boston Red Sox foe Derek Jeter, continues to hilariously roast him

It was the top of the third inning on Monday evening at Fenway Park. There were two out, two on when the Blue Jays DH came to the plate. Calling the game was Dave O'Brien, who provides play-by-play for the Red Sox on NESN.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched four innings before exhausting his arm against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night at Fenway Park in Boston

On a 0-1 count, Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi threw a pitch well inside on Blue Jays DH Zack Collins, causing Collins to step back. Burr, who was in the NESN booth, exclaimed, "Derek Jeter would have made that one a ball!"

Burr continued to comment on Derek Jeter's supposed habit of jumping back on strikes that are right down the center of the plate. Burr went on to qualify his remarks, stating about Derek Jeter, "That guy, he was incredible. I don't hate individuals. If they're great, I can't work up that level of hatred."

Burr then went on to place the Red Sox opponent in his line of fire, saying, "Toronto, Canada in general, is low-key hostile."

"Comedian, actor, and... Sox pitcher @billburr!" - @ Red Sox

Burr, who is a Boston area native and life-long Boston Red Sox fan, must have brought some good luck to Fenway Park. His Red Sox ended up besting the Blue Jays in a nail-biting affair by a score of 2-1.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays still have two more games to complete in their midweek series that will wrap up on Thursday. Following that, the Red Sox will remain at home to welcome the Tampa Bay Rays to Fenway Park this coming weekend.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt