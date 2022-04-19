MLB Stat Leaders: Clayton Kershaw & Sean Manaea strengthen their hold on strikeouts, Tampa Bay Rays ace tops the list | April 19, 2022

The 2022 MLB is season is beginning to shape up. The statistics leaders in every category are beginning to become apparent.

In terms of pitching, several pitchers have already amassed a high number of accolades. However, with strikeouts being perhaps the most telling stat, we will look at the guys who are taking their game to another level and sending batters away with heads shaking.

These pitchers currently hold the most strikeouts in the MLB

Topping off the list as we enter the third week of the MLB season is Tampa Bay Rays leftie Shane McClanahan. McClanahan burst into the league last season as a 23-year-old rookie. He finished his first season in the bigs with a record of 10-6, an ERA of 3.43, and 141 strikeouts.

Tampa Bay Rays Shane McClanahan on MLB Opening Day, 2022

So far, McClanahan leads the MLB this year with 24 strikeouts.

Second on the list is San Francisco Giants pitcher Carlos Rodon. Rodon currently sits at 21 on the season, and 731 in his career. Rodon is the jewel of the very strong Giants pitching staff.

The two men who are quickly moving up the ladder. The first is Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw is third in the league with 20 after recording seven K's for the LA Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves last night.

SportsNet LA @SportsNetLA "Clayton, he's the greatest of our generation in my opinion left-handed. It's special, I've watched it for a long time and now I get to play behind him." Freddie Freeman on @ClaytonKersh22 's 100th win at Dodger Stadium and his first home run as a Dodger. "Clayton, he's the greatest of our generation in my opinion left-handed. It's special, I've watched it for a long time and now I get to play behind him." Freddie Freeman on @ClaytonKersh22's 100th win at Dodger Stadium and his first home run as a Dodger. https://t.co/g8fSL2GZmB

San Diego Padres left-hander Sean Manaea is fourth in the league. Maneae, who came to the Padres from the Oakland Athletics just before the season, has 19 strikeouts this season. He recorded six when he led the Padres over the Cincinnati Reds at Petco Park on Monday with a score of 4-1.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Sean Manaea, Wicked 78mph Breaking Ball. 🤢 Sean Manaea, Wicked 78mph Breaking Ball. 🤢 https://t.co/yfwEdgv78x

Although the season is still in its early stages, the leaderboards are already shaping up. Each of the teams that the four afforementioned men play for are all contenders. Fans will just have to wait and see who will be the MLB K king at the end of the year.

