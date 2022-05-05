Who is Darren Genet? All about Kat Graham's fiancé as Vampire Diaries star gets engaged

Kat Graham recently got engaged to director and producer Darren Genet. A source revealed that Genet expressed his love for Graham during a vacation in Mexico for the former’s birthday a few weeks ago.

Graham and Genet have not disclosed further details about the proposal.

Everything known about Kat Graham’s fiancé

Darren Genet is a well-known cinematographer and television director. He directed two episodes of The Vampire Diaries and the short film, Muse.

He worked as a cinematographer in the fifth and sixth seasons of The Vampire Diaries and on two episodes of The Originals. The Miami Beach native spent several years mentoring famous directors like Samuel Beyer, Marcus Nispel, Tony Scott, and others before entering the world of filmmaking.

Darren Genet is a well-known cinematographer (Image via dijonnaise911/Instagram)

Genet received his MFA from the American Film Institute. His camerawork earned him two Television Academy Awards and a nomination for the ASC Heritage Award. His work has also been praised by various publications like The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, American Cinematographer, and more.

His PSA for PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) gained worldwide recognition, and his PSA for Black Lives Matter was featured on CNN. He was also involved in some humanitarian work with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and actively contributed to NGOs like Rotary and Empower 54.

Darren and Kat founded a production company called Frequency Films that focuses on developing content on different platforms. He is currently working on several upcoming feature films and television projects.

Kat Graham and Darren Genet’s relationship timeline

Graham and Genet met each other in 2017 and began dating soon after. They have kept their relationship private for the most part and have only made a few public appearances.

Graham and Genet posed together on the red carpet at the American Friends of the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra and honored jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz.

Graham gained recognition for her appearances as Bonnie Bennett on The Vampire Diaries and has also appeared in films like The Parent Trap, The Roommate, Honey 2, Addicted, All Eyez on Me, and more.

