What did Terry Crews tweet? Black Lives Matter controversy explored as actor issues apology

On Wednesday, April 27, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews appeared on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and apologized for the Black Lives Matter (BLM) tweets he made back in 2020. At the time, the actor made a series of tweets where he expressed his opinion on "black supremacy."

Crews (53) expressed his regret over the tweets on the talk show, which had received much backlash at the time. However, unlike most celebrities who delete controversial posts as quickly as possible from their profile, the Michigan native has not deleted the offending tweets yet.

The controversial tweet was made just days after the death of George Floyd when the BLM movement was reaching new heights.

Controversial tweet by Terry Crews regarding the Black Lives Matter movement

On June 8, 2020, Crews shared his opinion on the BLM protests following the demise of George Floyd. With the death of Floyd becoming international news, numerous protests against police brutality erupted from the African-American communities in the USA. Crews stated that the protestors should strive for 'equality.'

In one of the tweets, Crews said:

"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth."

The American linebacker-turned-actor also requested everyone to ensure that "#blacklivesmatter doesn't morph into #blacklivesbetter."

At the time, he also defended his logic in a follow-up tweet. In the tweet, Crews targeted his African-American critics and claimed that they are "Black Supremist [sic]." Furthermore, Crews alleged that these individuals had "determined who's Black and who is not."

Terry Crews' apology over BLM tweets

While the actor upheld his tweets in 2020, Crews offered a lengthy apology to address the controversial issue on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. In conversation with Trevor Noah, he said:

"I'm going to let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply."

He further stated that it was not his intention to disregard and forget the death of George Floyd. Contradicting his 2020 tweets, Terry Crews said,

"This is our country. We died and fought, and I'm not giving it away. This is our inheritance...And again, it was a mistake. It was a mistake to tweet that out at that time."

Terry Crews' debate with CNN in 2020 following his controversial tweets in 2020

A month after his initial tweets on BLM, Crews entered a heated debate with CNN's Don Lemon. In the interview, Crews told Lemon,

"Black lives do matter, but when you're talking about an organization, you're talking about the leaders. You're talking about the people who are responsible."

However, Crews sincerely apologized to his followers and fans this time around. He suggested "people to actually come together" as communities.

