Critics Choice Awards 2022: 5 stars who stunned at the red carpet

The Critics Choice Awards night was enlivened with excitement when numerous big names from Hollywood strutted the red carpet with elegance and finesse.

The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards was organized at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California on Sunday, March 13.

All the dapper celebrities like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, and HoYeon Jung gingered up the night with their ravishing red carpet looks. Here are a few of the alluring outfits sported by celebrities for the awards night.

Five heavenly red carpet looks from Critics Choice Awards 2022

1) Selena Gomez enchanted in red

Selena Gomez strutted the red carpet in a floor-length red gown (Image via Instagram/SelenaGomezfans)

The Stars Dance songstress Selena Gomez sported an all-red regal livery for the Critics Choice Award's red carpet. Her easy-on-the-eye scarlet red gown was customized by Louis Vuitton, which was emblazoned with a keyhole detail as well as a halter neckline.

Selena looked drop-dead gorgeous in her floor-length garb that possessed a flowing red cape on the back. The singer coupled her outfit with delicate Boucheron diamond arrow hoops. Lastly, she finished off her look with a perfectly made sleek side-parted ponytail.

2) Elle Fanning sparkled like a star

Elle Fanning wore a shimmery golden outfit for the awards night (Image via Instagram/Ellesoft)

Elle Fanning was gleaming in gold at the 27th Critics Choice Awards. The Teen Spirit star had all eyes on her when she appeared on the red carpet. She wore a blonde-colored sequinned ballgown from Oscar de la Renta.

The bodice of the exquisitely designed strapless dress appeared slinky towards the waist. Elle looked a million dollars in her golden garb, which she accessorized with glittering studs and a broad gold bracelet.

For the finishing touches, Fanning pulled her hair into a low ponytail and wore Jimmy Choo pumps with her outfit.

3) Thuso Mbedu dazzled in Dior

Thuso Mbedu sported a dazzling gold-colored outfit for the awards ceremony (Image via Instagram/ThusoMbedu)

South African actress Thuso Nokwanda Mbedu donned a shimmery golden Christian Dior gown for the Critics Choice Awards 2022. She wore an incredible outfit that belonged to the label’s Fall Winter 2020 haute couture collection.

Her dress was illuminated with a plunging neckline and a long tail. To spice up her outfit, Thuso wore gold studs, bracelets, and rings, all from Pomellato jewels.

4) Lady Gaga stunned in a satin dress

Lady Gaga was donning a satiny golden and black dress for the awards show (Image via Instagram/LadyGaganownet)

Stefani Angelina Germanotta aka Lady Gaga arrived at the awards ceremony wearing a customized satin outfit from Gucci. The songstress’ front open dress was adorned with a black bustier paired with matching black meshwork sleeves. The most beautiful part of the dress was its golden skirt, which was decorated with crystals and a thespian train.

Lady Gaga’s dress was a reinterpretation of a look which was earlier exhibited as part of Gucci’s Summer Spring 2022 collection.

5) HoYeon Jung wore exclusive LV outfit

HoYeon Jung wore a sculptural outfit for the red carpet (Image via Instagram/HoYeonJung)

HoYeon Jung flaunted her style on the red carpet sporting a glamorous outfit from Louis Vuitton’s Summer Spring 2022 collection.

The Squid Game actress captured everyone’s attention with her metallic beaded accoutre. Her garb featured a slack bodice combined with a sculptural skirt embellished with enchanting crystals and silver pellets.

Wearing an all-LV look, the actress added a pair of earrings and a ring that belonged to the label’s High Jewelry collection.

Edited by Sabika