HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3: Release date, guests, trailer, and more explored

HBO recently announced the third season of A Black Lady Sketch Show with a trailer drop.

A variety of guests will appear in the upcoming season, along with creator Robin Thede, who continues to surpass barriers for Black women in comedy.

The show will return with a staggering 40 guest stars, including Raven-Symoné and legendary comedian Wanda Sykes.

Read on to learn more about the new season of A Black Lady Sketch Show.

When will A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3 premiere?

The third season of the much-acclaimed sketch show will premiere on HBO on April 8, 2022. It will air at 11.00 PM ET/PT on Fridays.

The upcoming season will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

A Black Lady Sketch Show promo: A host of exciting guest stars

A Black Lady Sketch Show has won a total of eight Primetime Emmy Awards for its achievements in comedy. The third season was highly anticipated, and the trailer has added to the excitement with its announcement of its various guest stars.

The list of guest stars includes Ava DuVernay, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, and Michael Ealy.

Other guests this season include Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins.

As mentioned earlier, Robin Thede serves as the showrunner and creator of the show. She is also one of the main cast members.

Apart from Thede, the core cast of the show includes Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend. However, Laci Mosley has stepped down due to scheduling conflicts.

Here's what Thede told Variety about the upcoming season:

"We value authenticity above anything else, and we know that calling something ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show.’ It’s got to feel authentic to Black ladies."

She added:

"We really try to create grounded experiences for Black women, but in this magical reality where anything can happen — where Dr. Hadassah can create a ‘Red Table Talk’ type of show with Gabrielle Union, or we can be aliens or we can be otherworldly beings or murderers or priests."

Viewers can prepare for the upcoming season of the show by watching the previous two seasons on HBO Max.

