×
Create
Notifications

HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3: Release date, guests, trailer, and more explored

The official poster for the popular HBO comedy sketch show (Image via HBO)
The official poster for the popular HBO comedy sketch show (Image via HBO)
Sourav Chakraborty
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 06, 2022 07:35 AM IST
Feature

HBO recently announced the third season of A Black Lady Sketch Show with a trailer drop.

A variety of guests will appear in the upcoming season, along with creator Robin Thede, who continues to surpass barriers for Black women in comedy.

The show will return with a staggering 40 guest stars, including Raven-Symoné and legendary comedian Wanda Sykes.

Get ready for the main event! 🎉 #ABlackLadySketchShow returns April 8 on @HBOMax. See y'all there! #ABLSS https://t.co/r8bIh3OEhn

Read on to learn more about the new season of A Black Lady Sketch Show.

When will A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 3 premiere?

Good customer service doesn't come cheap. #ABLSS https://t.co/Tp4rIfL3EN

The third season of the much-acclaimed sketch show will premiere on HBO on April 8, 2022. It will air at 11.00 PM ET/PT on Fridays.

The upcoming season will be available for streaming on HBO Max.

A Black Lady Sketch Show promo: A host of exciting guest stars

A Black Lady Sketch Show has won a total of eight Primetime Emmy Awards for its achievements in comedy. The third season was highly anticipated, and the trailer has added to the excitement with its announcement of its various guest stars.

The list of guest stars includes Ava DuVernay, Raven-Symoné, Wanda Sykes, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Jemele Hill, Holly Robinson Peete, Kel Mitchell, and Michael Ealy.

Other guests this season include Wayne Brady, Bob the Drag Queen, Vanessa Williams, Lance Reddick, Loni Love, Cari Champion, Shangela, Trevor Jackson, Tommy Davidson, Jay Pharoah, Jidenna, and Essence Atkins.

We couldn’t keep you waiting any longer! Here's #TrackGirlMagic, a FULL-LENGTH, BRAND NEW SKETCH from Season 3 of #ABlackLadySketchShow, premiering Friday at 11pm on @HBOMax. https://t.co/O5WqqyIiqw

As mentioned earlier, Robin Thede serves as the showrunner and creator of the show. She is also one of the main cast members.

Apart from Thede, the core cast of the show includes Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black, and Skye Townsend. However, Laci Mosley has stepped down due to scheduling conflicts.

Here's what Thede told Variety about the upcoming season:

"We value authenticity above anything else, and we know that calling something ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show.’ It’s got to feel authentic to Black ladies."

She added:

"We really try to create grounded experiences for Black women, but in this magical reality where anything can happen — where Dr. Hadassah can create a ‘Red Table Talk’ type of show with Gabrielle Union, or we can be aliens or we can be otherworldly beings or murderers or priests."
Also Read Article Continues below

Viewers can prepare for the upcoming season of the show by watching the previous two seasons on HBO Max.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी