Jane the Virgin Korean remake Woori The Virgin: First look featuring Im Soo-hyang out

Im Soo-hyang’s first look from her upcoming K-drama Woori The Virgin was released by the broadcast network SBS. The show is an official remake of Jane the Virgin, which itself was an adaptation of a Venezuelan telenovela. In the Korean show, Im Soo-hyang plays the role of Oh Woo-ri, a young woman who chooses to remain abstinent before marriage.

Unfortunately, Woori becomes pregnant after a mistake occurs during a medical examination. The show revolves around her journey.

Release date and plot details of Woori The Virgin

Woori The Virgin is slated to be released on May 2, and will occupy the slot earlier occupied by Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong’s A Business Proposal.

The official plotline of the show is:

“Oh Woo-ri (Lim Soo-Hyang) works as an assistant writer on a popular drama series. Even though she is dating Detective Lee Gang-jae (Shin Dong-wook), she wants to keep her virginity until she marries. Her boyfriend accepts her wish. One day, Oh Woo-ri goes to an OB-GYN for a regular checkup. Due to her doctor's mistake, Oh Woo-ri gets pregnant through artificial insemination.”

The official logline of the plot continues,

“The biological father of Oh Woo-ri’s baby is Raphael (Sung Hoon). He is the CEO of a cosmetics company. He gives off the impression that he is cold, but, in his mind, he is a romanticist and wants to meet a person he loves. His reality is different. He is married to Lee Ma-ri (Hong Ji-Yoon). She intentionally approached him and married him. Love is nothing in her life.”

The original show — Jane the Virgin — was broadcast on The CW and aired between 2014 and 2019. The show consists of 5 seasons in total, and stars Gina Rodriguez, Justin Baldoni and Brett Dier. In the show, Jane, played by Gina, is in a long-term relationship, to be engaged; and the father of the baby, a hotel owner, is a playboy hotel owner, who is married to a scheming wife. This hotel also happens to be the one that Jane works at, and the hotel owner- the baby's father- is the one Jane had a crush on in high school!

Of course, it is unclear if the Korean version — Woori the Virgin — of the show will follow the original very closely, but it will definitely be interesting to see how things pan out.

Edited by Suchitra