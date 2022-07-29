4 Hallmark films releasing in August 2022

Hallmark is known for their romantic films with happy endings. Ranging from romantic comedies to serious romances, the network offers their viewers ample options in romantic films to bring a smile to their faces. The channel provides new romantic stories built around seasonal themes all year round.

If you're somebody who is into light, fun romantic films, you only have to stop by the channel to find a new romantic film waiting for you. Take a look at this list of upcoming romantic films that will be released on Hallmark for its “Fall into Love” season in August.

5 upcoming Hallmark releases in August

1) Love In The Limelight

Releasing on: August 6

Directed by Ron Oliver, the film is inspired by the real-life love story of Willie Aames and his wife Winnie Hung. The film stars Alexa PenaVega, who played Carmen Cortez in the hit Spy Kids films, her husband Carlos PenaVega, and Ivonne Coll.

As a teenager, Summer, played by Alexa PenaVega sends a fan letter to the lead singer of the popular boy band The Mendez Boyz, Nick, played by Carlos. This sparks a long-distance friendship that lasts well into their adulthood. They finally meet when Nick comes to her hometown for a comeback concert. As they gradually start falling in love, Summer's cool grandma Abuelita, played by Coll, encourages her to follow her heart.

2) Romance In Style

Releasing on: August 13

Jaicy Elliot and Benjamin Hollingsworth star in Romance In Style (Images via Hallmark Channel)

The film stars Grey's Anatomy's Jaicy Elliot, Virgin River's Benjamin Hollingsworth, and Candice Huffine in lead roles.

A scene from Romance in Style (Image via Hallmark Channel)

The film revolves around Elliot Ella, an aspiring plus-size fashion designer who takes a job at a high-profile fashion magazine. She is recruited by the publishing mogul Derek, who wants to include plus-sized fashion in his magazine. The film will show how these very different characters eventually fall for each other.

3) Dating the Delaneys

Releasing on: August 20

Directed by Allan Harmon and written by Jennifer Barrow, the film stars Rachel Boston, Paul Campbell, Karen Kruper, Zoë Christie, Parmiss Sehat, Everett Andres, Tara Erica Moore, and Wyatt Cable.

The film explores the lives of three generations of women exploring the highs and lows of modern dating. Boston, played by Maggie Delaney, is a divorced mother who ventures into the dating world with the help of Campbell, played by Michael, the single father of her son's friend, while her mother Barb, played by Kruper, and her teen daughter Emma, played by Christie, begin romances of their own.

The heartwarming film goes on to show that love and romance can be found at any age.

4) Game, Set, Love

Releasing on: August 27

Davida Williams and Richard Harmon star in Game, Set, Love (Images via Hallmark Channel)

Directed by Jessica Harmon, the film stars Davida Williams, Richard Harmon, Jennifer Khoe, and Tracy Austin.

A scene from Game, Set, Love (Image via Hallmark Channel)

The film will see Davida Williams play Taylor, a former pro tennis player who reluctantly agrees to train her former doubles partner Ashley, played by Khoe, and her new partner Will, played by Harmon. While helping Will repair his reputation and career, Taylor discovers a different side to him. She ends up entering the tournament with Will after Ashley suffers an injury. The film will show the pair falling head over heels in love with each other while competing at the tournament.

Fans of romcoms are sure to be sorted for the coming month of August with these special releases by Hallmark Channel.

