Who is Alexis Floyd? All about the actor joining Grey's Anatomy Season 19 as a series regular

The highly promising and talented Alexis Floyd is all set to join the cast of the popular medical drama series Grey's Anatomy, as a series regular in Season 19. The highly awaited season will air on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9 pm ET on ABC.

The actress will be seen portraying a significant character, Simone Griffin, a first-year surgical resident at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Since the news of Floyd joining the cast list of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 was announced, fans of the highly celebrated drama series have been eagerly waiting to witness how the brand new character Simone Griffin will turn out.

In the wake of the season 19's premiere, let's jump right in to find out everything about actress Alexis Floyd.

Know all about actress Alexis Floyd before the arrival of Grey's Anatomy Season 19 on ABC

Who is Alexis Floyd and where have viewers seen her before?

Alexis Floyd is a 28-year-old American actress who first came to the spotlight after playing the significant role of Tia Clayton in The Bold Type. The actress has a bachelor of fine arts degree in musical theater from the prestigious Carnegie-Mellon University.

She is represented by WME, Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole and Industry Entertainment. Floyd has been a significant part of off-Broadway. She has been associated with If Sand Were Stone at Theater Row, Wanderlust at Ice Factory Theater and Mitad Del Mundo at LaMama Theater.

The actress was also seen portraying the pivotal role of Neff in the highly popular Netflix mini-series Inventing Anna. She gained a lot of critical appreciation and popularity after playing the role of Neff. She has also been a part of several other TV series and shorts.

Her list of shorts includes Life's Poison (2011), where she played the character Rochelle; Fashion Foes (2015), where she portrayed the character Solstice; Daughters of Solanas (2019), where she was seen playing the role of Luna; and Make It Easy (2021), where she portrayed the crucial role of Infinity.

Her impressive list of TV series includes The Good Fight (2017), where she played the character Deandra Minton; Dickinson (2021), where she portrayed the role of Proposal Friend and Way Down (2022), where she played the role of Sherrie.

Floyd spoke about joining the cast of ABC's Grey's Anatomy Season 19 during an interview:

"Grey’s Anatomy, like all of Shonda’s canon, is a genre re-defining show that remains masterfully committed to diversity, relevancy and vulnerability,...Joining the cast in its 19th season is an immeasurable honor, and quite simply, it’s gonna be wicked fun." (Via Deadline)

The cast list for Grey's Anatomy Season 19 includes Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey, James Pickens, Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson, Anthony Hill as Dr. Winston Ndugu, Kelly McCreary as Dr. Maggie Pierce, along with the addition of Floyd as Dr. Simone Griffin.

Don't forget to watch Grey's Anatomy Season 19, arriving on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 9 PM ET, exclusively on ABC.

