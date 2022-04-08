What time will Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 15 sir? Release date, synopsis, and more about ABC series

Grey's Anatomy is not only a fan-favorite but also one of the most successful and thriving shows ever launced by ABC. The medical drama's Season 18 Episode 15, titled Put It to the Test, is expected to air on Thursday, April 7 on ABC at 9.00 pm EDT.

Currently running its eighteenth season, the series is one of the longest-running ABC shows, started in early 2005. Featuring Ellen Pompeo and Scott Speedman, Grey's Anatomy has become one of the most well-received shows on the television network.

Episode 15 will include another intriguing narrative for Meredith and Nick dealing with life. Undoubtedly, the characters will have an array of challenges striding towards them. But at the end of the day, it's all about them overcoming these challenges and creating drama for their fans better than ever.

The title Put It to the Test is the first hint that this narrative is going to be a little different. While the true reference to the title remains unclear, fans will be delighted because the wait isn't long and the tension will only further intensify the experience.

With all the drama, intense plotlines, and heart-warming romances, let's take a brief dive into episode 15 of Season 18 of Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 episode 15: Release date, synopsis, recap, and other details

This Thursday, April 7, all Grey's Anatomy fans are expected to expect the worst as their favorite characters will face severe challenges in episode 15 of Season 18.

The synopsis of episode 15 gives fans a brief idea of what to expect from the upcoming episode of the hit series:

"Bailey is on edge when an accreditation council stops by Grey Sloan to review the residency program, while Richard set up an assessment of his own for the same day. Meanwhile, Nick returns to Seattle to perform a first-of-its-kind operation with Meredith."

Viewers already know that Meredith is considering relocating to Minnesota, owing to a significant proposition from Dr. Hamilton. There's no assurance that she'll accept it, but chances are that she might consider it. The amount of vital progress to be made there can also guarantee her a lot of money while simultaneously also being closer to Nick.

At the same time, it appears that Dr. Bailey is having a hard time waiting after receiving some huge news from Owen. Meanwhile, in the previous episode, Maggie and Winston were seen prepping for a significant and unique surgery which will offer the patient a new perspective on life if everything goes well. But the situation somehow becomes difficult even before they can start.

In light of what occurred with Levi previously and the rumors surrounding the Webber Method, Bailey's plot is also crucial in the upcoming episode. Bailey was seen under immense pressure after several of the hospital's key physicians were unavailable for surgery.

Since its premiere in 2005, Grey's Anatomy has been one of the most popular medical dramas. Furthermore, the series has managed to keep its viewers captivated every season, and Season 18 is no exception.

Watch episode 15 of the ongoing season this Thursday, April 7 on ABC.

Edited by Sabika