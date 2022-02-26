×
"Disrespectful": Grey's Anatomy fans miffed after Richard Flood exit rumors grab headlines

Richard Flood's Dr Hayes is leaving Grey's Anatomy after three seasons (Image via ABC)
Amlan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Feb 26, 2022 04:41 AM IST
Feature

In the upcoming episode of Grey's Anatomy, a series regular will leave the ABC medical drama.

Grey's Anatomy returned to ABC for Season 18's midseason premiere on February 25. According to Deadline, actor Richard Flood, who portrays pediatric surgeon Dr Cormac Hayes, will be leaving the show in Episode 10.

Flood debuted as a supporting character on Grey's Anatomy in Season 16 and was promoted to a series regular the following season.

Hayes' story arc was supposed to set him up as a prospective love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), but the COVID-19 epidemic put a stop to that.

Twitter fans furious with news about Doctor Hayes leaving Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy went on its winter break last year after ending Episode 8 on a major cliffhanger, one of the biggest yet offered by the show.

Three doctors go to retrieve a heart for a child from a donor when they get into an accident, which results in a car hanging from a cliff. Dr Owen Hunt and Dr Richard Hayes shared a pivotal moment of exchanging gratitude before the hanging car took down the former.

Hayes handing in his notice#GreysAnatomy https://t.co/DXqm2XHQmm
christina when hayes comes back #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/FIxskQaNCg
NOOOO NOT HIM!!! Plz plz plz let this not be true!!!! Doctor Hayes needs to stay #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/UDr61GTzjD
Hayes is leaving 😭🥺💔 #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/AUvP9fRCnO

While memes from shows like The Office, Euphoria, Lucifer, and Spongebob Squarepants have been doing the rounds on Twitter to display their dismay, fans are not happy about distorting the storyline of the beloved pediatric surgeon this way.

cristina yang after sending hayes to meredith only for her to be with nick and now he's leaving #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/fMGj86NQgx

While the promo for Episode 10 shows a battered and bruised Owen Hunt talking to Teddy Altman, there is no sign of Hayes, who previously came out of the accident alive.

After Episode 9 aired on February 25, speculation started swirling that Hayes might be leaving the show after only three seasons.

Me watching Hayes leaving #GreysAnatomy @GreysABC @floodie1 #GreysxStation19 https://t.co/gAy0C3R0xC

Fans on Twitter have furiously taken to rebuking show-writer and executive producer Krista Vernoff, calling this move of writing Dr Hayes off extremely "disrespectful" and not what they had expected from the beloved show after eighteen seasons.

@GreysABC @KristaVernoff How you wrote off Richard Flood/Hayes is disrespectful and dreadful. Don’t forget about karma, she ain’t forgot about you. I, on the other hand have, my Thursday nights are going back to NBC. Enjoy!
Me when Hayes said he was leaving #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/fiRi3VUaPr
No one would call her “GREY” the way hayes did 🥺💔#GreysAnatomy https://t.co/suWN9MD0IG

While Meredith Grey's best friend Cristina Yang sent this surgeon from Poland as a possible love interest to her friend, fans have been swooning over their mutual chemistry.

I will forever be annoyed they didn’t put Meredith and Hayes together what a waste #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/r2mDkXO6NS
NOOOOO COME BACK HAYES #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/RcL9qgQqCb

Though their love angle was destroyed due to Meredith's ill health caused by the raging pandemic, they were on the verge of becoming very good friends, and fans conveyed how they would miss them both together.

I was promised a death but all I get is Owen alive and gaslighting Hayes from a hospital bed and Hayes going back to Ireland #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/uqZxt4harC

While fans on Twitter have taken to bidding Dr Hayes a heartbreaking farewell from their beloved show, there is still space for a silver lining, according to them.

if hayes leaves, that means… ARIZONA ROBBINS RETURNS #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/qUOajEhn38
now that hayes is leaving they need SOMEONE in peds #GreysAnatomy https://t.co/cUamLA8aFk
Also Read Article Continues below

While the position of Pediatric surgeon is now empty on the show with Hayes gone, showrunners might bring back beloved pediatric surgeons Dr Arizona Robbins and Dr Alex Karev to Grey's Anatomy for a new beginning.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
