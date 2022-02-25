Internet cheers Charlie Cox up as he reveals his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo didn't spark a reaction 

Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil, said the theater was "dead f**king quiet" during his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox's Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil, made a brief appearance in the film's third act, which established the tone for what was to come.
Despite the enthusiasm surrounding this brief performance, it appears that not every theater crowd had the same reaction - something Cox learned the hard way.
In an interview with the Radio Times, the actor admitted that he snuck into a screening soon after the movie was released, as his nephew emailed him a video of an audience ecstatic over his cameo.
Cox, however, did not have the same experience as he revealed:
"It's funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema. My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So I snuck into a movie theater near where I live and literally stood in the corridor... and, sadly, my experience was it was dead f**king quiet! I was so disappointed – my wife was with me and she was recording me, because it'd be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then... tumbleweed!"
Internet cheers for Charlie Cox's cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Since Charlie Cox's admission, fans have come to the defense of the beloved Daredevil actor in droves. Twitter has erupted with appreciation and love for the actor, saying that he was probably at the wrong theater at the wrong time.
While Charlie Cox received a lukewarm response to his cameo, fans from all over the world chimed in as to how they all screamed, shouted, gasped and celebrated when he appeared on screen.
People have also not stopped from asking Cox about which theater he received such a response from. They said they would very well cheer him on in his next MCU endeavor.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is soon arriving on DVD and Blueray on April 12, and fans promised Charlie that they would buy the movie and cheer for him again. They want to deliver their love and genuine care for the actor in whichever way possible.
Twitter fans have also shared clips of them enjoying Daredevil's cameo onscreen, allowing Charlie Cox to see that fans worldwide have not let him down.
Charlie Cox's presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home is a confirmation to many that the MCU and Netflix's Marvel series, which includes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Punisher, share a single universe.