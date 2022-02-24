How to pre-order Spider-Man: No Way Home Blu-ray and DVD? Twitter ecstatic as release dates revealed

Spider-Man: No Way Home, now officially one of the highest-grossing films of all time, will be available for digital purchase and rental on Vudu and iTunes on March 22, according to the former.

Sony Pictures has also confirmed that the film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 12, following the industry pattern of most blockbuster movies hitting digital two to three weeks before reaching physical media.

Fans can preorder a digital copy on Vudu or a physical copy on Amazon, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble for delivery on the day of release.

Fans on Twitter overjoyed at Spider-Man: No Way Home's Blu-ray and DVD releases

After teasing it in Avengers: Endgame and Marvel TV shows like Loki and What If...?, the film represented Marvel's first significant journey into the multiverse.

Peter Parker, desperate and on the run after his identity is revealed to the public, seeks the help of Doctor Strange in the hopes of reversing the discovery.

Strange casts a spell that goes horribly wrong, cracking open the multiverse and bringing new threats to the Marvel Cinematic Universe without the help of a Time Stone.

Peter Parker (Tom Holland) faces off against villains from the franchise's past, but not ones he has encountered before. Instead, he battles Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), and other villains.

The release of Spider-Man: No Way Home's DVD and Blu-ray has led to an array of positive reactions all over the internet. Fans on Twitter have been busy showing their love since the news made headlines.

This marks a special occasion for the MCU, as Marvel declared the official presence of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as the other Spider-Men.

Their presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home has swept fans with an emotional outpouring of nostalgia since the movie premiered.

Zoe Rock Sand 🌈💀🍁🍂 @ZoeRockSand1 Wheeeeeeeen is Spiderman No Way Home gonna be on DVD?? I wanna watch it agaaaaaaaain Wheeeeeeeen is Spiderman No Way Home gonna be on DVD?? I wanna watch it agaaaaaaaain

ley 🪴 @shyenders me walking out of the store with all of the spiderman: no way home blue ray extended version dvds up my ass me walking out of the store with all of the spiderman: no way home blue ray extended version dvds up my ass https://t.co/KKeHGBCC3I

Tom, Tobey, and Andrew were seen recreating the iconic Spider-Man meme that has been doing rounds on Twitter for a couple of years now. Fans have left no stone unturned in creating more hilarious memes to mark the moment.

While followers are ecstatic that they get to enjoy the blockbuster from the comfort of their homes, many have commented that March 22 feels a lifetime away.

Many previously shot sequences from the original Spider-Man films as well as the Amazing Spider-Man franchise were also shared by fans. This was the moment the whole world had been waiting for, and now, Marvel has made their dream come true by letting them own all their favorite Spiderman movies on DVD and Blu-ray.

