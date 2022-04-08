What time will Station 19 Season 5 Episode 15 air? Release date, guest appearances from Grey's Anatomy and more

ABC's Station 19 is set to broadcast its latest episode on Thrusday, April 7 at 8pm EST on ABC, right before Grey’s Anatomy.

The American action-drama television series Station 19 first aired on ABC on March 22, 2018. Set in Seattle, the series follows the lives of the men and women who work at the Seattle fire station.

The show's executive producer Shondaland, known for Netflix's hit shows Bridgerton and Inventing Anna, created the series with Stacey McKeeas a spin-off to ABC's long-time hit, Grey's Anatomy.

According to the upcoming episode's official synopsis, Andy will deal with the fallout from what happened to Jeremy. In the promotional trailer, she is seen rushing to her friends at Station 19. Although she called the authorities after the attack, she may have been the one to accidentally kill him while fighting back the night before.

What to expect from Station 19 Season 5 episode 15 to air on April 7?

The repercussions of Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Jeremy's (Daniel Di Tomasso) confrontation are shown in the teaser on ABC. Maya Danielle Savre and Jack Gibson are also seen racing to Andy's aid.

Meanwhile, Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) is concerned about Andy's fate if Jeremy dies. In addition, two Grey's Anatomy guest actors will join the ensemble in the upcoming episode. The episode titled When The Party's Over is no doubt one of the most-anticipated ones this season.

Andy will be dealing with the horrific things that happened to her following the Station 23 going-away party. A recap of Season 5 Episode 14 is included in the promo for Episode 15 in the form of a flashback.

Andy is seen smiling and chatting with Jeremy at the bar. Andy's colleagues from Station 23 leave her alone in the pub with Jeremy in the March 31 episode. He keeps buying her drinks until they are both too intoxicated. Andy informs Jeremy that she wants to go home and has no interest in anything more happening between them. As Andy heads out to get a cab, he attacks her and she retaliates by punching him in the neck. Jeremy is shown on the ground gasping for oxygen.

What Andy went through is utterly traumatic. Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy are no strangers to handling sensitive issues, and the episode will no doubt be poignant and intense.

The Grey's Anatomy cast makes a guest appearance

Grey's Anatomy making guest appearance in episode 15 (Image via ABC)

It did not come as a surprise to fans when the promo video for showed a few members from the cast of Grey's Anatomy making a guest experience for Thursday's episode.

In the promo, Jeremy is being rushed to the hospital by Teddy Altman and a team of Grey Sloan physicians. According to an ABC press release, two Grey's Anatomy cast members will appear in the April 7 episode of Station 19.

The ABC press release said,

"Andy deals with the aftermath of a trauma. Guest-starring is Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Jaicy Elliot as Taryn Helm, and Josh Randall as Sean Beckett."

Andy is dressed in a medical gown earlier in the trailer as she tells what happened with Jeremy. As Altman is shown with Jeremy in the trailer, Jaicy Elliot will most likely join the cast as Dr. Taryn Helm when Andy arrives at the hospital following the attack.

The episode will air at 8pm EST on ABC in the United States and at the same time on CTV in Canada. Station 19 Season 5 Episode 15 is also available on ABC's official website and Hulu.

