Making of Inventing Anna: 5 behind-the-scenes facts you didn't know about the Netflix series

While New York's elite are still trying to overcome Anna Sorokin's scam, Inventing Anna was released on February 11, 2022 on Netflix. The series depicts a fictionalized version of Anna Delvey's story in a range of episodes. Inventing Anna, a Netflix mini-series, is based on real-life incidents involving Anna Delvey aka Anna Sorokin, a self-proclaimed German-heiress.

The fraudster scammed her way into the lives of New York's wealthiest elites, swindling them of more than $200,000. She was caught and convicted for conning hotels, banks, and several socialites. People were shaken to hear about it through Jessica Pressler's article in The Cut about Anna Delvey.

Netflix pounced on the chance to document a fictionalized series starring Julia Garner as Anna Delvey aka Anna Sorokin and Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent, the fictional version of Jessica Pressler.

While the world gets to see the fraudster in action, here are a few behind-the-scenes facts one must know about Inventing Anna.

Inventing Anna: Five behind-the-scenes facts you didn't know

1) Julia Garner and Anna Chlumsky did not follow the traditional auditioning procedure to be cast in Inventing Anna

Anna Chlumsky as Vivian Kent aka Jessica Pressler and Julia Garner as Anna Delvey aka Anna Sorokin (Image via @inventinganna/Instagram)

Reportedly, Julia Garner was cast for Anna's role during a meeting with Shonda Rhimes. Neither was she made a proper offer nor did she audition in the normal way. It was during the filming of Ozark when she met Shonda. Some time after her encounter with Shonda, the project came up and she was finally a part of Inventing Anna.

Similarly, Anna Chlumsky wasn't prepared to be cast, thinking that they had already found someone suitable for the role. Regardless, by the end of her meeting with Shonda, they both wanted to work with each other, resulting in her playing Vivian Kent.

2) While Julia Garner was aware of Jessica Pressler's article on Anna Delvey in The Cut, Anna Chlumsky was unaware of its existence

According to reports, Julia Garner admitted to having freaked out when she first came across Pressler's article in The Cut. At the same time, she wondered how the incident would influence some sort of project, considering the interesting story of Anna Sorokin's scam.

However, Anna Chlmusky accepted that she was unaware of Jessica Pressler's article on Anna Delvey. She knew Pressler as the author of an article that influenced the Hustlers. Her discovery of Jessica's article and Shonda's interesting take on it got her more excited to contribute to Inventing Anna.

3) Prior to filming, Julia Garner paid a visit to the real Anna Sorokin, who is in prison

Anna Sorokin, and Julia Garner playing the role of Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna (Image via Getty Images, @inventinganna/Instagram)

According to Buzzfeed, Jessica had assumed that Anna would be charming and sharp to accomplish a scam of that extent. Even so, she was surprised when she met her and found her to be very pleasant and engaging.

According to Julia, Anna was intelligent enough to not carry herself around like a fraudster. Her attractive aura convinced people to be around her. Like every other con artist, she carried herself with great charisma.

4) The original author of the Anna Delvey article from The Cut was made a producer on the show

The original author of the Anna Delvey article from The Cut, Jessica Pressler is one of the co-producers of the series. She marked her presence by attending every read-through of the scripts for each episode. Anna Chlumsky claimed that it was truly a gift to have her blessing at every step of the show.

5) Anna Chlumsky, who played the role of Vivian Kent, was a fictionalized version of Jessica Pressler

Jessica Pressler's role is played by Anna Chlumsky as a fictionalized character named Vivian Kent. Anna Chlumsky decided not to replicate Jessica's physical appearance completely. Instead, she preferred to focus on her essence to invent a new figure.

Edited by Sabika