Who is Anna Delvey? All about the con artist who tricked New York's elite and inspired Netflix's 'Inventing Anna'

Netflix has announced that its all-new mini-series about con artist Anna Delvey called Inventing Anna is set to be released sometime in February next year. The series follows the story of con artist Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorokin) and how she tricked some of New York’s richest elites by pretending to be a German heiress.

The show is written by Shonda Rimes and is based on a 2018 article 'How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People' by journalist Jessica Pressler. Ahead of its release, here is everything you need to know about the infamous Anna Delvey, who turned into a media sensation after she was exposed.

Who is Anna Delvey?

Anna Delvey - real name Anna Sorokin - is a real life con artist who deceived some of New York's wealthiest socialites into believing she was a billionaire heiress and cheated them of huge sums of money. By pretending she had access to a $60 million trust fund and managing to hire a private jet, Delvey went to some of the most exclusive parties and lived a luxurious life in New York’s top luxury hotels.

Anna Delvey exposed for her misdoings

Delvey was ultimately exposed and was found guilty in 2019 of theft of services and grand larceny. She was accused of having scammed more than $200,000 from banks and luxury hotels. Prosecutors even said that she used forged financial documents to maintain her charade and even managed to get a $100,000 overdraft loan from a bank.

The scam she ran shocked the citizens of New York City and even her judge who was

"stunned by the depth of the defendant’s deception"

Anna was sentenced to four years in prison following a month-long trial, in May 2019.

What happened to Anna Delvey?

Anna Delvey was released on February 11, 2021, just months after she reportedly apologized at a parole hearing in October 2020. Excerpts from her hearing read:

"I just want to say that I'm really ashamed and I'm really sorry for what I did,"

"I completely understand that a lot of people suffered when I thought I was not doing anything wrong."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Anna Delvey was an excellent con artist whose life inspired the Netflix original mini-series Inventing Anna. To learn more about the scam she ran, catch Inventing Anna on Netflix in February 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi