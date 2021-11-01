Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - November 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will take on the New York Knicks in an enticing 2021-22 NBA game at the Madison Square Garden on Monday.

The Raptors are coming off a 97-94 win over the Indiana Pacers. The Knicks, meanwhile, secured a 123-117 triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans in their most recent outing.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks | NBA season 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, November 1st; 7:30 PM EST (Tuesday, November 2nd; 5:00 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Rookie forward Scottie Barnes has been mighty impressive for the Toronto Raptors so far. He put in another steady performance against the Indiana Pacers in his last game. Barnes scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and his development will be key to the Raptors' season.

Toronto Raptors @Raptors Another night, another double-double for the rook.



21 Pts | 12 Reb Another night, another double-double for the rook. 21 Pts | 12 Reb https://t.co/EjXSDERJ2T

OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet also contributed to the win, scoring 15 and 16 points, respectively. Head coach Nick Nurse will hope his team capitalizes on the momentum and strings together a few wins.

Rebounding and defense have been the Toronto Raptors' biggest strengths so far., Both these aspects of the Raptors could trouble the Knicks on Monday.

Key Player - OG Anunoby

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors

OG Anunoby has made incredible progress since his rookie year, and is expected to take another step up in the 2021-22 season. He has averaged 18 points, five rebounds and almost three assists per game so far, filling the void left by Pascal Siakam's injury admirably.

It was commendable how Anunoby has transformed himself into an all-round player from a defensive specialist. He could be the Toronto Raptors' go-to player in the game against the New York Knicks.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - OG Anunoby; C - Precious Achiuwa.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks displayed incredible team balance in their win against the New Orleans Pelicans. They got the job done at both ends of the floor. RJ Barrett had a career game, while the backcourt of Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker combined for 38 points on the night.

NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks Taking the right threes.



19 for 33 last night in Crescent City 👌 Taking the right threes.19 for 33 last night in Crescent City 👌 https://t.co/vLBVeYGR9T

Head coach Tom Thibodeau has made the New York Knicks a team NBA teams don't want to play against. The Knicks are likely to make the postseason with ease if they continue this form. However, the Raptors are a gritty and physical side, so the Knicks will have to be at their best to beat them.

Key Player - Julius Randle

New York Knicks vs Orlando Magic

After a rather sub-par 2021 NBA playoffs campaign, Julius Randle has begun the new season with confidence.

He has registered 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game. Despite Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier arriving, Randle remains Thibodeau's trusted offensive leader, a testament to how much he has improved since joining the Knicks.

Monday's game is set to be a big test for Randle, as he is likely to be matched up against the Raptors' best defensive player, OG Anunoby.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Kemba Walker; G - Evan Fournier; F - RJ Barrett; F - Julius Randl;, C - Mitchell Robinson.

Raptors vs Knicks Match Prediction

The New York Knicks are in superb form, and possess a much stronger squad than the Toronto Raptors. They are playing at home too, so all these factors make them the overwhelming favorites for Monday's game. The Knicks should be able to defend their home court against the Raptors and move to 6-1 on the season.

Where to watch Raptors vs Knicks?

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live coverage will be available on MSG network and TSN. You can also live-stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Bhargav