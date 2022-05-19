What time will Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18 (finale) air on ABC? Details explored

Station 19, ABC's action drama, will air the 18th episode of its fifth season on ABC on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET. The season has been receiving positive reviews from critics and viewers, and is expected to provide a satisfying closure to the season.

Titled Crawl Out Through the Fallout, the episode will offer a peek into several tense moments, further increasing the anticipation among fans. Read ahead to know more details about the episode, recap, plot, and more.

What time will Station 19 Season 5 Episode 18 (finale) air on ABC?

Station 19 season final will premiere on ABC on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

''Andy tracks down a witness to testify at her trial. Meanwhile, Carina and Maya deal with a stressful situation, and the crew responds to a car wreck.''

Earlier, ABC released a promo for the episode which gave a glimpse of the plot. It shows a group of panic-stricken children stuck in a school bus. The children's lives are apparently in danger and soon, firefighters arrive to rescue them.

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 17 recap

The previous episode, titled The Road You Didn’t Take, started off with Jack and Andy going on a road trip. During the trip, Jack revealed that his sperm contributed to Maya and Carina's child. Elsewhere, Ben and Travis helped a patient from the clinic. The episode was recorded a few interesting guest appearances, including Grant Harvey, who plays Jack's brother, and Romy Rosemont, who plays the mother of a transgender teenager. The writing on the episode was particularly good and the events set the stage perfectly for a dramatic finale on Thursday, May 19.

About the show

Station 19 Season 5 premiered on September 30, 2021, with the first episode receiving positive reception from critics and viewers. Although the writing was slightly off for certain episodes, the season largely maintains the same tone set by its predecessors and continues to attract its loyal fanbase.

A spinoff from Shonda Rhimes' highly acclaimed medical drama series, Grey's Anatomy, the show centers around the lives of numerous firefighters of the Seattle Fire Department at Station 19. The series is directed by Stacy McKee and features several regular TV actors in pivotal roles, including Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, and many more. The show is produced by Shondaland and ABC Studios.

With five highly successful seasons, the show was renewed in January 2022 for a sixth season which will probably release towards the end of the year.

You can watch Season 5 Episode 18 on ABC on May 19, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee