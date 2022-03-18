When will Station 19 Season 5, Episode 12 air? Release date and more explored from the Tamika Miller directorial

Station 19 is ready to air a new episode this week, titled "In my Tree," where a few exciting events will take place, including a new case for the crew involving a sky-diving accident.

Directed by last year's recipient of SeriesFest and Shondaland's "Women Directing Mentorship" Tamika Miller, this episode will air on March 17, 2022. The episode is highly anticipated as it marks the directorial debut of the highly sought-after director.

Station 19 promo: An emotional day for Dean Miller fans

This episode will feature the opening of the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic, the hospital named after the iconic Station 19 character, who was killed off earlier this season. It will understandably be an emotional journey for fans who have been missing the prolific character since he died.

This week's case, which involves a skydiving incident, is also a fascinating one.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"The Dean Miller Memorial Clinic has its opening day; Sullivan gives Beckett an ultimatum; the crew responds to a skydiving incident."

The synopsis hints at a side plot involving Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and Sean Beckett (Josh Randall). There will most likely be some tension between the duo.

When will the latest episode of Station 19 air?

The latest episode of Station 19 will air on March 17, 2022, on the ABC channel at 8 pm ET. It will also premiere on the official streaming application of the ABC network, where you can also find all the previous episodes of the drama.

Tamika Miller's exciting debut

One of the most special things about this episode is the director. Tamika Miller will make her directorial debut with this hit ABC show.

She received her mentorship award in 2020, in the second annual SeriesFest and Shondaland's "Women Directing Mentorship" event. This mentorship aims to support and cultivate female directors by giving them tools and empowering them in their journey as filmmakers.

She has previously directed and co-produced an indie feature, titled Honor Student, starring Emmy-nominated actress Kelly Jenrette. She is also currently working on her feature film.

