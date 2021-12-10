'Station 19' fans break the internet over recent Marina development

Station 19 is having a great run, and it's no wonder that the show has nailed almost all aspects of good television. The drama and tension of the recent episodes have been matched perfectly by the emotional overhaul that followed.

With lot to applaud in the latest episode, titled "A House Is Not A Home," one thing that stood out, at least to fans of the show, is the recent development of Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) and Maya Bishop's (Danielle Savre) relationship.

Known to the fanbase by the nickname "Marina," the Thanksgiving episode was special to their relationship as they made a life-changing decision.

Becca @bec_marina

#Station19 #Marina @D_SAVRE @spampistefania Excuse me what is air? Where am I? I don't know anymore!! All I know is that we keep winning oh my 🔥🥰 Excuse me what is air? Where am I? I don't know anymore!! All I know is that we keep winning oh my 🔥🥰#Station19 #Marina @D_SAVRE @spampistefania https://t.co/AiDSb14hlX

'Station 19' fans obsessing over soon to be moms

The previous episode of Station 19 was very special. Reeling from Dean Miller's death, the squad went on to celebrate Thanksgiving in their own little way and it also involved taking care of Baby Pru, the daughter of their martyred friend and colleague.

It was adorable how Carina and Maya handled Baby Pru, with comments pouring in during the runtime of the episode. But the real shocker came towards the end of the Thanksgiving special, when Carina and Maya agreed to have a baby.

This sent the Station 19 fanbase spiraling. Following up in today's episode, the new soon-to-be moms decide on the next steps to have a baby, including crucial decisions like choosing a sperm donor, choosing who would carry it and other necessary things.

The fan reactions kept coming on what can be called TV's best couple at the moment.

A l b a @favouritespampi @D_SAVRE THIS means the world to us. This is probably the best representation we have ever had. My heart is completely overwhelmed. That 15 year old me that cried every night cause she didn't understand her feelings... I WISH SHE HAD SEEN THIS #Station19 @spampistefania Thank you THIS means the world to us. This is probably the best representation we have ever had. My heart is completely overwhelmed. That 15 year old me that cried every night cause she didn't understand her feelings... I WISH SHE HAD SEEN THIS #Station19 @D_SAVRE @spampistefania Thank you https://t.co/NWChKi6FuI

Special night deserves special reactions

This overpouring of love from fans started after a very heartfelt scene in today's episode. Apart from their plans about having a baby, that itself was fueling the Station 19 fandom, today's episode had a scene with Carina arranging a romantic night for Maya and it has grabbed all the eyeballs, to the extent some people even called for a Marina spinoff.

Fans were quick to draw comparisons to earlier scenes of Maya and Carina, and it is honestly good to see them evolve this way.

The future of Carina and Maya?

The future looks all bright for Station 19's Maya and Carina. The next episode that is supposed to air on December 16, 2021 will probably follow up on this and maybe more from Maya and Carina. It will air at 8 PM ET on ABC network.

