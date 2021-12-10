'Station 19' recap: What makes house a home?

Station 19 has entered holiday mode. The latest episode of the series is titled "A house is not a home" and deals with various issues while primarily focusing on the case of Baby Pru and her custody.

The show's characters are still recovering from a death, and things are just starting to return to normal. However, the major crisis is not over yet. As indicated in the previous episode, Ben Warren (Jason George) and Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) do not give up on their quest to take custody of baby Pru.

The episode also explores the growing maturity of Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) and Maya Bishop's (Danielle Savre) relationship, which took a big leap in the last episode.

Other characters like Vic (Barrett Doss) come to terms with the death of Dean Miller, and Travis deals with the aftermath of the big revelation in the Thanksgiving episode of Station 19.

Station 19 season 5 episode 7: The downsides of fighting fire

Miranda and Ben decide that they would not stop pursuing the custody of Baby Pru as that was the last thing Dean Miller wanted. Meanwhile, Dean's parents throw Jack Gibson (Grey Damon) out of his house.

As Miranda and Ben explore their legal options, they find out that documents seem to indicate that Dean Miller did, in fact, want them to adopt Pru. However, their lawyer tells them that, despite the legal proof, the grandparents, as living relatives of the baby, have the right to deny their custodianship.

Ben still persuades Miranda to fight for Pru. They have a talk with the baby's grandparents, Ifeya Miller (Barbara Eve Harris) and Bill Miller (Jeffrey D. Sams), in an attempt to convince them, but to no avail; Ifeya ends up insulting Ben's job as a firefighter.

It is revealed that Pru's grandparents are acting the way they are as Ifeya believes Miranda and Ben are inviting Pru to their household only to witness another "father" die.

The grandparents don't budge, but when baby Pru wakes up, she cries for Miranda.

'Marina' fandom is served in abundance

Carina and Maya took a big step in their relationship in the previous episode of Station 19; they decided to have a baby after spending time with baby Pru.

As they settle for a sperm donor, Carina arranges a special romantic night for them both; they laugh and joke about parenthood.

Fans of the show had a heartfelt reaction to 'Marina' in today's episode of Station 19.

The words unspoken

It is evident that Vic was very affected by the fact that Dean did not tell her how he felt before he died. She can be seen reeling from that; she takes this frustration out while fixing a tile in the washroom.

Jack and Vic get drunk and talk about Dean, drowning in grief and frustration. Jack later slams a hole in the wall. As Vic consoles him, they end up kissing.

Andy's growing responsibilities and Travis's aftermath

With Dean gone, the physical effects can be seen as Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) has to shoulder more responsibilities than ever before. She is encouraged by Sulivan (Boris Kodjoe) to take advantage of an opening in the fire department, but Andy insists that she is not interested. She is also worried that she won't be able to command the team as no one will listen to her.

Travis' mother, meanwhile, leaves the house. However, she insists that her reaction is because of his father lying, and not his orientation. In an emotional scene, Travis' mother says she was afraid of how her son would turn out and regrets not attending his wedding. She later bids farewell to Travis' father as Travis watches on.

'Station 19' return date and more

Station 19 will be back on December 16, 2021. Next week's episode is supposedly a Christmas special. It will air on the ABC channel at 8 PM E.T.

Stay tuned for more updates on Station 19.

