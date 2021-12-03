'Station 19' preview: Emotions still swelling? 

Station 19 is currently on a break after a constant roller coaster of emotions shook the audience in the previous month. The show has been keeping everyone on their toes. And after a tragic episode of pipeline explosions, we lost one of our favorite characters on screen, Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan).

The latest episode that dealt with Dean's daughter and a makeshift Thanksgiving celebration made it clear that the firefighters of Station 19 are clearly not over Dean Miller's death. In fact, the episode was meant to slow things down in order to give fans and the characters time to deal with the change.

However, it seems that wouldn't be so easy. Death is never simply a death. There are repercussions echoing all around. Baby Pru is a solid example of a crisis that evolved in the previous episode post Dean Miller's death.

'Station 19' recap: Reeling from Dean's death

The previous episode of Station 19 was termed a 'Thanksgiving special.' The episode was relatively quiet and dealt with the team recovering from the death of such an important character. They also decide on the future of Baby Pru, whose father just died and her mother had left her when she was much younger.

The precinct treats Baby Pru like family and a very important one as the last living memory of Dean Miller. The previous episode showed that the members were not okay after the death of Miller. The episode featured multiple characters breaking down over Dean's death.

The little happiness that was salvaged was from the family-like celebration of Thanksgiving, their own way of dealing with emotions with few laughs and sharing some stories.

However, the real crisis came at the end of the episode in the form of Dean's father or Pru's Grandfather. Dean had asked Ben Warren (Jason George) and his wife to take care of Baby Pru if he's not around. Dean's father came and took Pru away, claiming to be the only family, shattering everyone's hearts.

'Station 19' Season 5 Episode 7: What to expect?

Tensions are always high in episodes that return after a break. Added to that is the unsolved crisis of Baby Pru. The promo, which aired as part of the previous episode, showed Ben and his wife deciding to fight for custody of Baby Pru. That would be really interesting.

The official synopsis reads:

"Vic and Jack lean on one another as they process the loss of Dean; Ben and Bailey try to convince Dean's parents to allow them to raise Pru; Andy's role temporarily expands; Carina and Maya explore growing their family."

The episode hints at being filled with emotions. It is expected to be totally worth the wait, and fans will surely be rooting for Ben Warren. Other major characters will also have important storylines surrounding them.

The next episode of Station 19 airs on December 9, 2021, on ABC channel.

Edited by Shaheen Banu