'Station 19': Fans excited over the next episode

Station 19 has undoubtebly been a very entertaining TV show since its inception. Set in the "Grey's Anatomy" universe, it is not wrong to say that lately, Station 19 has become the center of attention, even surpassing the long-running Grey's Anatomy.

Unfortunately, the show is currently on a break, much to the disappointment of fans.

Station 19 @Station19 #Station19 returns in just one week and it's bringing all the drama. Until then, Stream on Hulu! #Station19 returns in just one week and it's bringing all the drama. Until then, Stream on Hulu! https://t.co/36NxNbCFzy

Thursdays have become synonymous with watching Station 19, and for fans who follow it religiously, the last couple of weeks have been difficult. It is nearly time to get excited again as Station 19 is set to return next week - December 9, 2021. This surely has fans amped up.

'Station 19' fan reactions: Waiting is difficult

It is no secret that waiting can get really difficult and, at times, annoying, too. Most of the shows are currently on a Thanksgiving break, and this is the time of the year when the schedule of television shows is generally a little disturbed.

For Station 19, this is more serious because the show left off for the break in a really tense situation. Fans and characters had not really recovered from the death of a very important character in the show, Dean Miller, when the show decided to go on a break.

Moreover, it left another crisis, that of Baby Pru's fate, hanging in the balance. The child of the deceased firefighter will be the key crisis in the next episode. This lack of resolution so far is something that's getting fans all the more excited for the next episode.

Becca @bec_marina

7 days left Today doesn't exist when it isn't a #Station19 Thursday right?7 days left Today doesn't exist when it isn't a #Station19 Thursday right? 7 days left https://t.co/wKdbIaXZkM

Another thing that really stood out in the latest episode, titled "Little Girl Blue," is the relationship between Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato). Nicknamed "Marina" by fans, they seem to be the one part of the show fans miss the most.

In the previous episode, Carina and Maya decided on something crucial; after handling baby Pru from the beginning of the episode, they decide that they, too, want a child.

So, can a new member be expected in the family now?

Gloria🌷 @FurbyGlo

I wasn't ready for a baby Marina yet, but now that's the only thing I can think of.♥️

[ And I'm not crying ]

#Station19 "Let's have a baby".I wasn't ready for a baby Marina yet, but now that's the only thing I can think of.♥️[ And I'm not crying ] "Let's have a baby".I wasn't ready for a baby Marina yet, but now that's the only thing I can think of.♥️ [ And I'm not crying ]#Station19 https://t.co/U2MfyVj0yx

Anyhow, the "Marina" fandom seems to be the most in wait for the next episode.

'Station 19' return date and where to watch

Station 19 is set to return on December 9, 2021, as per its usual schedule. The upcoming episode will probably be followed by a Christmas special one. Station 19 will be aired on ABC channel and fans can stream the show on the Hulu app.

