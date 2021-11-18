'Station 19' Season 5 Episode 6 preview: Thanksgiving special, post major tragedy

Station 19 Season 5 Episode 5 saw the neighborhood get torn up with pipeline explosions, in what turned out to be a breathless thriller of an episode. The costs were, however, very high, resulting in the death of Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan).

This week, Station 19 goes ahead with a Thanksgiving special episode. The promo shows a two-way celebration as the crew of Station 19 celebrates Thanksgiving with the crew of Station 23. However, Miller's death hangs over them like a shadow.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of Station 19

Station 19 will probably deal with the aftermath of the explosion and Dean Miller's death. The crew in the show, and the fans outside, will probably be given this one episode to heal and take a break from all the intensity the show has recently presented to the fans.

The main storyline will also focus on baby Pru, as is evident from the promo. Perhaps the majority of the episode will see how this is a tough decision, now with Miller gone.

This episode, unlike the previous, is not likely to be a cross-over with Grey's Anatomy. The show, too, will probably explore the theme of Thanksgiving and take a break from the emotional rollercoaster of recent episodes.

What will happen to Station 19 without Miller?

Due to the tragic nature of episode 5, fans were heartbroken and sobs for Dean could be heard all over social media.

One question fans and critics have been repeatedly asking about concerns the future of the show: What will happen to Station 19 now that Dean Miller is gone? The character's death really shook up the fanbase, considering that he was not a run-off-the-mill character, but one of the leads of the Station 19 team.

The team of writers will have to work really well to fill the void created by Miller's exit as he brought a lot to the show. However, this seems like a good time to grieve, both for the characters and the fans, before the series gathers full steam ahead.

Station 19 Season 5's Episode 6 will air on November 18, 2021, on ABC.

