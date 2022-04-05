5 best action TV shows you cannot miss

Action TV shows have always been a fan-favorite. There have been several exceptional action-packed shows over the years that manage to excite viewers even today. What makes these shows stand out is that they are thoughtfully crafted for viewers of different ages worldwide.

For all the action lovers who are eager to binge-watch intriguing action-packed TV shows with a gripping storyline, we have listed the best action TV shows ever. You cannot miss them.

Top 5 action TV shows that are absolutely binge-worthy

We have ranked the best action TV shows, just for you.

5) In From the Cold

With a powerful female lead, a thrilling storyline and electrifying action scenes, In From the Cold on Netflix is sure to captivate viewers. This enthralling and rather stylish action series will keep you entertained for hours at a stretch.

Written by Adam Glass, the action series chronicles the story of Jenny Franklin, astoundingly portrayed by Margarita Levieva. She is a single mother who happens to be a former secret Russian spy who survived a classified KGB experiment, eventually gaining some powerful and unique abilities.As a spy thriller, it will meet all your expectations.

In From the Cold is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

4) Peacemaker

Characterized by colorful costumes, gripping action scenes, and a group of unconventional superheroes, this show might just be a breath of fresh air in the action genre. Peacemaker, a twisted The Suicide Squad spinoff, is a black comedy that will give you an adrenaline rush.

Directed by James Gunn, the show features the ever-charming John Cena as Peacemaker. The plot follows a rogue superhero who is on a thrilling mission to retain and restore peace at any cost.

The James Gunn series has already been renewed for Season 2 following its worldwide success. Viewers can enjoy Season 1 on HBO Max.

3) Vikings: Valhalla

An intriguing Vikings spinoff, Vikings: Valhalla, is a must-watch for action-adventure lovers.

Created by Jeb Stuart, the historic Netflix show tells the story of Leif Eriksson, an extraordinary explorer played by Sam Corlett. Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), his fierce sister, and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), the Nordic prince, also play important roles.

Made on a grand scale, the series never fails to impress with its epic battle scenes. Outstanding cinematography, incredible direction, and an enthralling soundtrack add to the appeal of this action-adventure TV series.

Don't forget to watch Vikings: Valhalla Season 1, currently streaming on Netflix.

2) The Boys

Another superhero series makes it to this list. This time, it's rather dark but thrilling and packed with action. It is the Amazon Prime superhero series, The Boys, developed by Eric Kripke.

Set in a bizarre universe of superpowered individuals recognized as heroes by the public, the Prime series puts its main focus on two teams. One of them is the "Seven", the superhero group of a corrupt corporation called Vought International. The other one is the legendary "Boys", a group of vigilantes trying to bring down this powerful corporation.

Season 1 of The Boys premiered on the 26th of July, 2019 and Season 2 made its debut on the 4th of September, 2022. The 3rd season of The Boys is all set to make its arrival on June 3rd, 2022.

Watch Season 1 and Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video ahead of Season 3.

1) Hanna

Without a shred of a doubt, Hanna is one of the best action-drama series of recent times. Written and created by David Farr, the series has been gleaned from the popular 2011 movie "Hanna" starring Saoirse Ronan.

The series chronicles the adventures of a 15-year old young girl, Hanna, who was brought up in a forest in Poland. We follow her as she tries to unearth her true identity.

The series features a promising cast list, starring Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna, Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler and Joel Kinnaman as Erik Heller. Season 1 of the series was released on March 29, 2019. Season 2 made its debut on July 3, 2020 and Season 3 arrived on November 24, 2021.

Don't forget to watch this action-packed, currently streaming Amazon Prime Video.

