Virgin River Season 4 review: No middle ground in this melodramatic Netflix continuation

Virgin River has returned to Netflix, much to the delight (and sometimes annoyance) of viewers, who have ardently followed the story of Jack (Martin Henderson) and Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge).

With another 12 episodes and more drama, the fourth season follows in the footsteps of the first three to create a binge-worthy affair that has nothing to set itself apart.

Coming after a steep cliffhanger, the new season started with promise. It continued to stack up layers of plotlines that somehow managed to keep things intact without much fuss. It is surprising how well the series sits between innate mediocrity and absolute perfection.

While there is no denying that the show is not a masterpiece, it is certainly a wholesome treat that managed to keep things interesting for four seasons and 42 episodes.

Virgin River Season 4 review: Binge-worthy drama at its finest

There are a lot of negative things one can say about Virgin River', but if one says the show is boring, they are being thoroughly unfair.

The series is many things, but it is not boring. In fact, the unique thing about it is that it has no middle ground. Viewers will either love it for all it is or will passionately despise it. With its small-town charm, tightly paced premise and sizzling chemistry, one could even argue that it is rather difficult to hate it.

This season, like the previous ones, is not a cinematic masterpiece in any shape or form. However, it is an honest, melodramatic take on romance that checks all the boxes for most fans.

All viewers will agree that the series is difficult to not watch. Much like in soap operas, it goes to and fro between plotlines involving different characters, but Jack is of prime importance in this one.

On paper, the storylines may seem outright ridiculous, but the creators are not trying to make an Ingmar Bergman film here. Acceptance of this fact makes this show's honesty stand out. So when the rather ridiculous plotlines do unfold, they don't seem out of place. Rather, they are very enjoyable and gripping.

The premise is helped by some great performances from the lead cast, especially from Brie (Zibby Allen), who has been a constant winner since her introduction a season back.

The newcomers, Mark Ghanimé and Kai Bradbury, also do their duties sufficiently well, making the tight premise worth every bit of attention.

Some storylines sadly don't make the cut, especially that of Lizzie (Sarah Dugdale), but this is where the oversaturated storylines work to shadow these tiny mishaps. The technical team is also an integral part of these minute coverups.

Other than that, the new season of Virgin River is as entertaining, if not more, as its previous seasons. Its self-acceptance and honesty make it stand out in the crowd, and its soap opera approach makes it a perfect weekend (or weekday) binge.

All the episodes of Virgin River are now streaming on Netflix.

