What time will Netflix's Virgin River Season 4 air in time zones across the world? Release schedule explored

Virgin River is finally back with its much-anticipated fourth season. The romantic drama will pick up from where Season 3 left us, with Mel telling Jack that she is pregnant but he may not be the father. The climactic ending has viewers impatiently awaiting answers to a lot of questions, which will hopefully be addressed in the upcoming season.

The new installment of the show is expected to tie up the loose ends regarding the paternity of Mel's child, the fate of the characters, and their relationships.

The upcoming season will premiere on Netflix on July 20, 2022, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET.

Virgin River release time for different regions

For those in the United States, the Netflix drama will be available for streaming from Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET.

In Canada, the show will drop at the following times:

Canada Pacific Time: 12 am PDT on July 20

Canada Mountain Time: 1 am MDT on July 20

Canada Central Time: 2 am CDT on July 20

Canada Eastern Time: 3 am EDT on July 20

Canada Atlantic Time: 4 am ADT on July 20

Canada Newfoundland Time: 4:30 am NDT on July 20

Take a look at when Virgin River will drop season 4 in other regions across the world:

Hawaii: 9 pm HST on Tuesday, July 19

Alaska: 11 pm AKDT on Tuesday, July 19

Midwest of the US: 2 am CT on Wednesday, July 20

Brazil: 4 am BRT on Wednesday, July 20

England: 8 am BST on Wednesday, July 20

France: 9 am CEST on Wednesday, July 20

Germany: 9 am CEST on Wednesday, July 20

Italy: 9 am CEST on Wednesday, July 20

Spain: 9 am CEST on Wednesday, July 20

South Africa: 9 am SAST on Wednesday, July 20

India: 12:30 pm IST on Wednesday, July 20

Japan: 4 pm KST on Wednesday, July 20

Sydney, Australia: 5 pm AEST on Wednesday, July 20

What is the plot for Season 4 of Virgin River? Is there a trailer available?

When Virgin River premiered on Netflix way back in December 2019, the show was an instant hit, especially among rom-com enthusiasts.

The trailer for the fourth season was dropped by Netflix last week and shows a glimpse of Mel’s quest to find out who the father of her unborn child is while Jack tries to keep the information undisclosed, fearing it might affect his bond with the baby.

The highly anticipated season will bring us answers about what happens to the relationship between Mel and Jack, after the former drops a bomb on Jack and tells him she is pregnant but he may not be the father.

It also remains to be seen how the love story between Brady and Brie pan out.

Who stars in the upcoming season?

Virgin River Season 4 will see the return of Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe and Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan. Also returning are Tim Matheson as Doc, Colin Lawrence as Preacher, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky and Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie.

The returning cast members will be joined by Mark Ghanimé as the town’s new doctor, Cameron Hayek, and Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler, Doc’s grandson.

Don't forget to catch Virgin River Season 4 coming soon to Netflix.

