5 best romantic TV shows that will leave you feeling mushy

People say romance is dead, but these romantic TV shows prove otherwise. It is no lie that love and romance come hand in hand complications, blunders, drama, and heartbreaks, but overcoming adversities to be the love of your life is the greatest victory.

If you have had enough of sci-fi and action shows, and you are looking for a change of pace, the beautiful world of romantic TV shows awaits you. Whether you're a hopeless romantic pretending to be a cynic or a cynic hoping secretly that love is real, our comprehensive list of the best romantic TV shows will leave you with flutters.

5 romantic TV shows for ultimate indulgence: The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill, and more

1) The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries is an American supernatural romantic TV show based on L.J. Smith's book series of the same name.

The show takes place in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia, which has a long history of unexplained events. It follows Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev), a teenager who recently lost her parents in a car accident, as she falls in love with Stefan Salvatore, a 162-year-old vampire (Paul Wesley).

As Stefan's enigmatic elder brother Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder) reappears with a plot to resurrect their former love Katherine Pierce (also played by Dobrev), their bond gets particularly complex.

Despite Damon's apparent resentment of his brother for pushing him to become a vampire, he eventually unites with Stefan and falls in love with Elena. This results in a love triangle among the three. As they fight many foes and dangers to their town, both brothers strive to protect Elena. We get flashbacks explaining the brothers' background and the town's history as the series progresses.

With many subplots, heartwarming romance and a stellar cast, this CW show continues to be a favorite show to binge-watch for many.

2) Bridgerton

The Bridgerton siblings, Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Daphne, Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth, survive the complications of the Regency era of London to find suitable partners, surrounded by both friends and adversaries. London's elite gossipmonger Lady Whistledown complicates their love lives, and they have an overly invested Queen observing every decision they make.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's series of the same name and each season is expected to outline the love story of one Bridgerton sibling. The show made its debut on Netflix in December 2020, charming everyone with the aesthetic and glitz. While Season 1 covered Daphne's love story with the Duke of Hastings, Season 2 outlines the chronicles of Kate Sharma and the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony.

The show might belong to the historical romance genre, but it is important to note that it is not historically accurate, and it doesn't claim to be so either. If anything, it adds to the beauty of the show because we it embraces representation, inclusivity and even modern music. We are already impatient for Season 3.

3) How I Met Your Mother

How I Met Your Mother might be one of the most popular romantic sitcoms ever. The show revolves around Ted Mosby, an architect who narrates how he met the mother of his children. Every episode begins on the same note, with the kids seated on a couch and Ted narrating.

Filled with flashbacks and memories depicting Ted's exciting love life and adventures with his friends, the show takes you on an unforgettable ride.

Marshall and Lily, the happy couple and Ted's closest friends since college, Barney, a suited philanderer, and Robin, the one whom Ted loves, are his constants. HIMYM is legendary with its concurrent plots, near-perfect comic timing, and the depiction of those who are just going through life looking for love.

4) Gossip Girl

CW's Gossip Girl is all about a vicious blogger who observes the privileged teens of New York's Upper East Side and reveals all of their dirty secrets to the world.

Serena, Manhattan's it-girl and Blair, the queen bee of her high school, used to be best friends but they had a falling out. The show follows the girls closely but Nate and Chuck get into their fair share of trouble over the course of the show.

As these teens deal with the ups and downs of their lives, you might be able to relive the heartbreaks and adventures of your own teenage years.

5) One Tree Hill

CW's One Tree Hill's stellar cast, including Chad Michael Murray, Sophia Bush, and James Lafferty (Image via @itsothquotes/Instagram)

One Tree Hill, CW's classic romance, chronicles the lives of two half-brothers, Lucas and Nathan Scott, who have little in common except for their father, Dan Scott, and their passion for basketball. The three female leads, Peyton Sawyer, Brooke Davis, and Haley James, in combination with the brothers lead to plenty of love conundrums.

During the first few seasons, the sitcom follows the lives of these frenemies and their circle of friends throughout their teenage years into adulthood.

The brothers do not have the best relationship in the beginning, and misunderstand each other constantly. As the story progresses, they overcome obstacles, put aside their differences and learn to appreciate each other. This show showcases both familial and romantic love.

