What is Bryan Greenberg's net worth? Exploring 'One Tree Hill' star's fortune as he welcomes twins with Jamie Chung

Actors Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung are now parents to two children. They recently welcomed twins, and Greenberg announced the good news through an Instagram post on October 24.

Chung commented on her husband’s post with two emojis and shared a video on her Instagram story. They are also the parents of a fur baby, which is their miniature Schnauzer-Shih Tzu called Ewok.

Chung spoke on Instagram about freezing her eggs back in 2019. She also shared a picture at the time where she can be seen holding an instruction sheet called Embryo Creation.

Bryan Greenberg's net worth and popular roles

Bryan Greenburg is a popular actor and singer mostly known for his appearances as Ben Epstein on HBO’s How to Make It in America and a recurring role as Jake Jagielski in WB’s One Tree Hill.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 43-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. Greenberg has been a part of several films and TV series as a result of which he has earned a lot throughout his career. However, detailed information regarding his assets is currently unavailable.

Greenberg made his debut with a small role in the TV series Law & Order in 1997. He made his big-screen debut the following year in A Civil Action. After playing small roles in a couple of shows, he was cast as Matty Matthews in The Perfect Score.

The actor then appeared in a few more films and TV shows like Prime, October Road, The Good Guy, and more. He also appeared alongside Laura Prepon in The Kitchen, which was released in 2012.

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung relationship timeline

Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung began dating in 2012 and got engaged in 2013. While visiting San Francisco, which happens to be Chung’s hometown, Greenberg proposed to her by singing a song that he wrote.

The pair tied the knot in October 2015 and the ceremony was held at the El Capitan Canyon resort in Santa Barbara, California. It was a three-day celebration that included a welcome dinner on Halloween Eve where guests had to wear costumes.

