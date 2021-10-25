What is James Michael Tyler’s net worth? Gunther from Friends’ fortune explored as he passes away at 59

James Michael Tyler is no more. He passed away on October 24 at his home in Los Angeles at 59.

The actor’s family issued an official statement saying that the public knew him as Gunther in Friends, but his closest friends knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and the best husband.

The actor's family issued an official statement. Kevin Bright, a Friends producer, said Tyler was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others.

Tyler’s family also said he was a fan of live music and Clemson Tigers and would mostly find himself in fun and unplanned adventures. They added that if anyone met him once, he would make a friend for life.

The star is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.

James Michael Tyler’s net worth explored

The Greenwood, Mississippi, native was mostly known for his appearance as Gunther on the NBC sitcom Friends. According to celebritynetworth.com, his net worth is estimated to be around $4 million.

He was seen in 148 episodes out of 236 of the popular sitcom. James Michael Tyler was paid $5,000 per episode in the first season, which sums up to $30,000 following his appearance in six episodes.

He was seen in 16 episodes in the second season, earning $10,000 per episode.

James Michael Tyler attends the Central Perk Pop-Up Celebrating The 20th Anniversary Of “Friends” on September 16, 2014, in New York City (Image via Getty Images)

Tyler appeared in 30 episodes in Season 3 and 4 and earned $20,000 for every episode summing up to $600,000. He earned $30,000 for every episode in the fifth and sixth season, leading to $1.11 million.

He appeared in 62 episodes during the remainder of the sitcom and was paid $40,000 for each episode, which means $2.48 million for the seasons.

Overall, James Michael Tyler earned $4.65 million for his role in Friends. If adjusted for inflation, it would be around $6.3 million today. Tyler was also paid some extra $1 to $2 million while the show was sold into syndication in the form of royalties in the first season.

How did James Michael Tyler die?

The beloved star fought a long battle with prostate cancer since 2018, which eventually led to his death. He did not reveal his health condition to the public for three years, disclosing it much later.

The initial diagnosis was found during the annual check-up, and he was given hormone therapy. Tyler said that it worked very well for one year, but his cancer had spread in the time when the Covid-19 pandemic started to increase everywhere.

He asked all the men to get regular prostate checks and said there are more options if they catch it before him. Tyler even requested every man to ask the doctor for a PSA test when they go for a basic or yearly check-up.

Edited by Ravi Iyer