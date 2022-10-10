5 best shows like The Winchesters

The Winchesters is another spin-off of one of the longest-running television series, Supernatural—a dark fantasy drama that explores multiple themes such as family, relationships, magic, and lineage. With Jensen Ackles reprising his role as Dean Winchester, the narrator of the show, this spin-off explores the story of Mary and John, Dean and Sam's parents, their adventures, and the events that led up to their union.

The tone of the show is expected to be similar to that of Supernatural, despite the fact that the time period is completely different.

The Winchesters will premiere on the CW on October 11, 2022.

More shows like The Winchesters

1) The Originals (2013-18)

A still from The Originals (Image via IMDB)

Like The Winchesters, The Originals is a fantasy drama that premiered on the CW in 2013. The show follows the lives of a family of vampires who build a life for themselves in New Orleans. Conflict and dilemmas, which plague the family, form the crux of the show. The show was made into five seasons, with the final season airing in 2018.

The Originals, a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, shares many similarities with The Winchesters in that both are set in New Orleans and are spin-offs of other extremely popular shows. It also has strong themes of relationships and family, making it much more dramatic and layered than a mere supernatural show that includes elements of fantasy.

2) The X-Files (1993-2002)

A still from The X-Files (Image via IMDB)

The X-Files, like Supernatural, aired on television for the longest time before it was canceled. It premiered in 1993 and was aired till 2002 on Fox, where all eleven seasons were released. Although The X-Files leans more towards being a science fiction and a procedural drama rather than a fantasy, its treatment of supernatural subjects is very similar to The Winchesters.

The show is about paranormal activity that leads us to believe it is caused by aliens or extraterrestrial beings. Because of its enigmatic approach to everything it explored, the show was well-received by both the audience and the critics. It also became an integral part of pop culture, owing to its interest in conspiracy theories and in spiritual concepts. The show also featured some outstanding performances.

3) The Vampire Diaries (2009-17)

A still from Vampire Diaries (Image via IMDB)

The Vampire Diaries is almost entirely like Supernatural, except for the fact that it is a teen drama and subsequently focuses on the relationships and the emotional aspects of the plot. The show includes elements of horror, thrillers, fantasy, and even supernatural elements, as the title suggests. It premiered in 2009 and was followed by eight seasons, all of which were extremely popular.

In addition to vampires, the show features other supernatural beings such as werewolves, ghosts, and witches and is set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls. The plot also includes themes of family, love, and longing as the lead characters are faced with emotional as well as supernatural hurdles in life. The show is also similar to most teen dramas such as Riverdale.

4) Grimm (2011-17)

A still from Grimm (Image via IMDB)

For a police procedural drama, Grimm includes a lot of fantasy. The show interestingly combines the two polar opposite genres to generate some decent television drama. Grimm premiered in 2011 and ran for six seasons before being canceled in 2017.

The series follows Nicholas Burkhardt, a Portland homicide detective who discovers he is Grimm, who is responsible for maintaining the balance between fantasy and humanity.

Similar to The Winchesters, the production design and setting are an integral part of the show. Both shows follow the journey of characters who are given a legacy to uphold. Grimm masterfully handles the dark aspects of fantasy and police procedurals while also injecting humor and light-hearted drama.

5) Supernatural (2005-20)

A still from Supernatural (Image via IMDB)

Any list related to The Winchesters would be incomplete without the mention of Supernatural. The show created a world and characters that were so well developed that multiple spin-offs could be conceptualized and developed further. Another indication of how well-developed the narrative was lies in the fact that the show ran on television for fifteen long years, proof of how well the story was adapted for television.

Supernatural follows Dean and Sam Winchester, while The Winchesters will explore the lives of their parents, Mary and John. Although similar in tone and genre, The Winchesters is set almost entirely in New Orleans, while most of Supernatural was shot in Vancouver. In both shows, the setting is crucial to the plot finding its footing.

The fact that Jensen Ackles would be returning as Dean Winchester, the narrator of the story, has gotten fans excited and made The Winchesters one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles, created The Winchesters. Both of them will serve as executive producers on the show, alongside writer Robbie Thompson and Glen Winter.

