The Winchesters: 5 fun facts about Supernatural spin-off

The Winchesters is yet another spin-off of the famed show Supernatural. Due to its large and consistent viewership, Supernatural was made into fifteen seasons after it first premiered in 2005. The last season was released in 2020, and since then, several spin-off series were made based on the original show's universe.

While Supernatural is centered around the lives of the brothers Sam and Dean, The Winchesters is a similar prequel that tells the story of John and Mary, their parents. The plot includes their love story, the battles they fought, and how they ended up together while searching for their fathers.

The show stars Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger as Mary and John, while Jensen Ackles will appear briefly in the role of Dean Winchester. The show is expected to be faithful to the canonical Supernatural universe in its vibe and tone. Moreover, the dark fantasy genre that the original show popularized will be followed in The Winchesters as well.

From the family's initial surname to the setting: Here are 5 interesting facts about The Winchesters

1) The Winchesters were initially supposed to be named the Harrisons

The Winchester family (Image via Entertainment Weekly)

"Winchester" became a household name ever since Supernatural premiered in 2005. The characters of Sam and Dean have jointly come to be called the Winchesters, a name that defines who they are and what they do. However, the makers revealed that the initial surname assigned to Sam and Dean was Harrison.

Inspired by Harrison Ford's Han Solo from Star Wars, the family was almost going to be called the Harrisons. In a surprising turn of events, the makers discovered that someone called Dean Harrison already lives in Lawrence, Kansas, where the show is set. As the setting in Kansas is integral to the plot, owing to the urban legends and myths that go around the place, the makers looked for an alternative.

The surname Winchester was then adopted, which became part of the show to avoid legal trouble with the real Dean Harrison. Additionally, Winchester appealed to the audience as a name that suits the fantasy and mystery that the family is associated with.

2) The show was shot in New Orleans entirely

A still from the show (Image via IMDB)

One of the most appealing things about Supernatural is its color palette and how well it complements the show's vibe, esthetics, characters, and plot. The series was mostly shot in Vancouver, with multiple other locations that made brief appearances. The visuals in the series were primarily simple, incorporating the natural flora and fauna of the landscape. The location in Supernatural was functional in the show's tone.

The Winchesters, however, was shot in a different location due to the time period it is set in. The pilot, as well as the entirety of first season, was reported to have been shot in New Orleans.

3) Henry is the only Winchester not to be resurrected

Sam and Dean (Image via IMDB)

Henry Winchester was introduced in the eighth season of Supernatural as Sam and Dean's grandfather. His introduction was followed by his death after he battled a demon named Abaddon alongside Dean. He was fatally wounded during the battle and later succumbed to his eventual death.

This made Henry the first Winchester to have died permanently without being resurrected. As was routinely portrayed in the show and its spin-offs, all the other Winchesters, including Sam, Dean, and John, were resurrected right after their death.

Henry Winchester is expected to reappear in The Winchesters as the show is a prequel to the original series. Additionally, it will also explore some more detail about the identity of Dean and Sam's parents and grandparents.

4) The story of The Winchesters is narrated by Dean Winchester

Dean Winchester (Image via IMDB)

The Winchesters take place long before the events of Supernatural, making the setting of the show fairly alien. However, the makers have given the audience some familiarity through the character of Dean Winchester, Mary and John's son and one of the protagonists in Supernatural, who would be narrating the story.

Besides lending his voice to narrate the story of Dean's parents, Jensen Ackles, who played Dean in Supernatural, will briefly reappear on the screen. The actor is also part of the show's production and was involved with the project. However, fans were disappointed that Sam, played by Jared Padalecki, won't be joining Ackles in the narration.

5) This is not the first Supernatural spin-off

Supernatural" Bloodlines (Image via IMDB)

Supernatural is one of the longest-running weekly series to have aired on American television. The show was made into fifteen seasons, all of which were fairly successful. It only makes sense that CW attempted several spin-offs for the show to keep the fans engrossed and gather a new audience.

Before The Winchesters, Supernatural: The Anime Series and Supernatural: Bloodlines had been among the spin-offs that were attempted by the network. However, there have been several other conceptualized spin-offs, such as Wayward Sisters and a show on Samuel Colt, which were ideated but never picked up by the channel.

The Winchesters will premiere on CW on October 11, 2022.

