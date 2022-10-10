What time will The Winchesters Season 1 premiere on The CW? Writer promises Supernatural cameos

The massively anticipated spinoff to the long-running Supernatural, The Winchesters, is all set to premiere on October 11, 2022, on the CW channel. The series will focus on the untold love story of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) in the midst of their developing passion for hunting monsters.

Though this would be slightly inconsistent with the lore from Supernatural, which previously indicated that John learned of demons only after Mary's death, the showrunner has assured viewers that there will be a way to explain this. This series is developed by Robbie Thompson.

Read on for more details about The Winchesters season 1 ahead of its premiere on October 11, 2022, at 8.00 PM EST.

The Winchesters season 1 teaser: Where things originally began

The brilliantly stylized trailer for the upcoming season of The Winchesters sees a lot of blood and action, something that will remain a constant theme throughout the series. The trailer goes on to show some incredibly shot scenes of demons and monsters. This series will aim to rewrite John and Mary's story, effectively adding it to the main storyline of Supernatural.

The official synopsis for The Winchesters reads:

"A prequel to the long-running series "Supernatural," "The Winchesters" tells the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester met Mary Campbell and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past.

In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces to uncover the hidden truths about both of their families."

As the synopsis hints, contrary to what we know from Supernatural, Mary and John will have their own set of adventures going into this series and there will be plenty of them before the saga of Supernatural. As fans were already concerned about this inconsistency, writer/showrunner Robbie Thompson spoke to TV Line about it some time back. He said:

"We are acutely aware of all the continuity, obviously, of Supernatural, but also how we’re deviating from it, and it’s all part of the story that we’re telling. We are going to resolve these issues in this first season. But what I can guarantee folks is we are definitely aware of those things, and none of this, if we’ve done our jobs right, is going to rewrite any of the past. It’ll all sort of be explained, though, as part of the mystery of our first season."

Jensen Ackles, the show's executive producer, expanded on it by saying:

"We don’t want the picture of Dean and Sam to start being erased...This is not what we’ve set out to do. We’re trying to preserve everything that we possibly can on the mothership. I think Robbie and his crack team of writers have come up with [a] way of doing that is servicing this show just as much as it will be servicing Supernatural."

Hopefully, the new series will figure out a way to satisfy fans from both worlds.

The Winchesters will premiere on October 11, 2022, on the CW channel. Stay tuned for more updates.

