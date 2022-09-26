4 new The CW show releases in October 2022

The CW has stuck to its usual premiere strategy this year as well, whereby they will debut most of the series scheduled for the year in October. The platform is set to debut a number of new shows in October 2022, including the prequels to the hit series Supernatural and Walker, a Canadian legal drama called Family Law, and the much-awaited action flick Professionals, starring Brendan Fraser and Tom Welling.

The CW will begin their October premiere with the Canadian legal drama Family Law on October 2, followed by Walker: Independence on October 6. Keep reading for a detailed look at some of the new shows that are scheduled to premiere on The CW in October.

4 new The CW shows to watch out for in October 2022

1) The Winchesters

The Winchesters is one of the new shows due to launch on The CW in October 2022. The thrilling spin-off prequel to the long-running hit series Supernatural is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, October 11. Developed by Robbie Thompson, Jensen Ackles, and his wife Danneel Ackles, the upcoming fantasy drama is centered on Sam and Dean Winchester’s parents - John Winchester (played by Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (played by Meg Donnelly).

The show will depict how John Winchester met the 19-year-old demon hunter Mary Campbell and how they risked everything to save not only the entire world but also their epic love story. The series will be narrated from the perspective of Jensen Ackles' character Dean Winchester. In a conversation with Deadline, Jensen Ackles stated:

“After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?' When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.”

The Winchesters will premiere on October 11 at 8 pm ET/PT.

2) Professionals

Created by Jeff Most and Michael Colleary, the high octane action drama Professionals is also set to premiere on The CW on October 11. The highly anticipated show revolves around a billionaire futurist Peter Swann (played by Brendan Fraser), his fiancée Dr. Graciela “Grace” Davila (played by Elena Anaya), and the security operative Vincent Corbo (played by Tom Welling).

The official synopsis reads:

“Follows Vincent Corbo, a top-tier security operative who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical-data satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer, billionaire futurist Peter Swann, who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila, who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe.”

The synopsis further adds:

“As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate – all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire. Worse, Corbo must also contend with Swann’s spoiled, troublemaking teen daughter and a rogue Europol agent who is hellbent on busting him for past sins.”

Professionals will premiere on October 11 at 9 pm ET.

3) Walker: Independence

Walker: Independence is another upcoming show on The CW in October 2022. Developed by Anna Fricke, the Western drama is set to premiere on October 6. The show is a prequel to the popular Jared Padalecki-starrer crime drama Walker, which is also set to premiere its third season on the channel on the same date.

Set in the late 1800s, the origin story will follow Abby Walker (played by Katherine McNamara), the ancestor of Jared Padalecki's character Cordell Walker. Abby is an affluent Bostonian whose husband was murdered in front of her eyes while they were on a journey in the West. She soon crosses paths with Calian (played by Justin Johnson Cortez), an Apache tracker who helps her reach Independence, a small town in Texas full of diverse and eclectic residents.

Abby also crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins (played by Matt Barr), a lovable rogue with a heart of gold. According to the official synopsis of the show:

“Abby and Hoyt soon find themselves precariously aligned, both seeking to uncover the truth about the identity of Abby’s husband’s killer and vow to save Independence — a frontier boomtown where nothing is what it seems.”

Walker: Independence will premiere on October 6 at 9 pm ET/PT.

4) Family Law

Created by Susin Nielsen, Family Law is a Canadian legal drama that is scheduled to premiere in the United States on The CW on October 2. The show depicts a dysfunctional family law firm that operates to help other families with their own dysfunctions.

The show follows Abigail Bianchi (played by Jewel Staite), a lawyer and recovering alcoholic who attempts to put both her personal and professional life back together. Her probation forces her to practice family law alongside her estranged father Harry (played by Victor Garber) and her two half-siblings, half-brother Daniel and half-sister Lucy.

The series will premiere on Sunday, October 2 at 8 pm ET.

Apart from these new shows, new seasons of various shows, such as season 3 of Walker, season 5 of All American, among others, are also premiering on The CW in October. Don't forget to watch these new shows in October on The CW.

