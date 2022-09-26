5 new Lifetime movie releases in October 2022

Lifetime has been consistent in producing television films of its own while also airing feature films for a couple of decades now. Husband, Wife and Their Lover is one of the most recent thriller films on the channel along with The Bad Seed Returns, Girl in Room 13 and Temptation Under the Sun.

The channel has some exciting films lined up for October as well. Of the October releases, some are films inspired by real-life mysteries like The Gabby Petito Story and The Disappearance of Cari Farver. Others like Swindler Seduction and Let's Get Physical are also inspired by true events and crimes. Here are some of the most anticipated films set to be released on Lifetime in October.

October's most awaited films on Lifetime

1) The Gabby Petito Story

The Gabby Petito Story (Image via Lifetime)

In August 2021, Gabby Petito was reported missing during a cross-country trip with her fiance. After months of investigation, it was finally declared that it was her fiance who murdered Gabby over some differences. The case has received a lot of media attention and numerous documentaries have covered the details of the case.

With these real details as the base, Lifetime's new film The Gabby Petito Story will explore the relationship between Gabby and her fiance Brian while attempting to uncover what heated conflict motivated the crime. The film stars Skyler Samuels, Evan Halls and Thora Birch in central roles.

Since Gabby Petito's mysterious disappearance was a sensitive case and was all over the media for a very long time, recreating it into a drama would be a tricky task. The Gabby Petito Story premieres on Lifetime at 8 pm ET on October 1, 2022.

2) The Disappearance of Cari Farver

The Disappearance of Cari Farver (Image via Lifetime)

The Disappearance of Cari Farver is another true-crime movie on the channel that is based on a true-crime novel called A Tangled Web by Leslie Rule. It follows the experience of a young man who finds himself in a vulnerable position when he starts receiving intimidating messages from Cari Farver, a girl he was dating. However, the girl goes missing and an investigation begins to track her down.

The Lifetime movie studies the twisted events that followed and the shocking truth behind Farver's death. This movie, too, is based on some complicated real events. The film stars Zach Gilford, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Amzallag and Lea Thompson in important roles. It is expected to be more dramatized and less realistic, based on the nature of the novel too.

The Disappearance of Cari Farver will premiere on Lifetime at 8 pm on October 8, 2022.

3) Let's Get Physical

Following the life of Sadie, who works as a fitness instructor while running a prostitution ring, Let's Get Physical is also inspired by some intriguing true events. The prostitution ring is raided and the client list is thoroughly investigated to expose some dark secrets. With respected men of the community on the client list, curiosity around the clients continues to grow.

The Lifetime film shall also explore how Sadie's life changed after the raid and dwells on some interesting details about the real case. Let's Get Physical stars Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Irwin, Bradley Stryker and Barbara Wallace in central roles. However, there is a rather long cast list because of how many characters are involved in the story with importance for each of them.

Let's Get Physical will premiere on Lifetime at 8 pm on October 15, 2022.

4) Swindler Seduction

Swindler Seduction (Image via Lifetime)

Taking up the subject of romantic swindlers, Swindler Seduction explores how some romantic con artists make a living by cheating women and stealing from them. The movie is based on real-life crime and investigates the way these crimes are executed and benefitted from.

The film specifically follows the case of Louisa, who is swindled out of thousands of dollars after a charming, seemingly successful man she meets disappears on her. Upon digging deeper, she finds out that the man has an identical twin with whom he has partnered to pull off a chain of crimes such as this one. The film stars Gabrielle Graham and Colton Haynes in important roles.

Swindler Seduction premieres on the channel at 8 pm on October 22, 2022.

5) An Amish Sin

Inspired by some uncomfortably true stories from the Amish culture, An Amish Sin follows a young girl named Rachel, who refuses her family's demands to marry the man who inflicted severe abuse on her when she was a child. The film studies Rachel's journey as she attempts to run away before she is sent to a facility that would train her to abide by her culture.

The journey is prolonged when she manages to escape from the institution and begins a new life away from the horrors of home. The film stars Dylan Ratzlaff, Rukiya Bernard and Kellie Martin in central roles. The film is meant to be a thought-provoking drama that explores disturbing truths.

An Amish Sin will premiere at 8 pm on 29 October 2022.

All the films lined-up for a release in October on Lifetime are inspired by true events and attempt to dramatize real cases. The media attention on the real cases makes these films all the more exciting and highly anticipated.

