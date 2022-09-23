Lifetime's Dying for a Crown cast list: Jennifer Titus, Catharine Daddario and others star in thriller film

Lifetime's new thriller movie, Dying for a Crown, is set to arrive on the network on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The film focuses on a mother-daughter duo moving to Los Angeles from Florida. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime:

''Inspired by true events. Lydia Campbell (Jennifer Titus) and her daughter Elle (Catharine Daddario) have just relocated to Florida from Los Angeles under mysterious circumstances.''

The description further reads,

''Lydia is the new Assistant Principal at Bellview High where Elle is a senior. Being new to town, both are looking to live a better life and will do anything to achieve it. As prom season begins, with Lydia by her side, Elle stops at nothing to gain popularity and become homecoming queen.''

The movie features Jennifer Titus and Catharine Daddario in the lead roles, alongside many others in crucial supporting roles. Read on to learn more details about the cast of the upcoming Lifetime film.

Dying for a Crown cast promises riveting performances

1) Jennifer Titus as Lydia Campbell

Jennifer Titus (Image via IMDb)

Actress Jennifer Titus plays the role of Lydia Campbell in Dying for a Crown. Lydia moves to Florida from Los Angeles with her daughter under deeply mysterious circumstances. Based on the synopsis, Titus plays a complicated role in the film, and it'll be interesting to see how her character pans out. Titus is known for her appearances in Zoombies, Reprisal, and The Row, to name a few.

2) Catharine Daddario as Elle

Catharine Daddario portrays the role of Elle, Lydia's daughter, in the film. Based on the synopsis, the film follows Elle's journey of desperation to become the homecoming queen in her new school. Viewers can look forward to a memorable performance from Daddario. She's known for her work in Lake Artifact, Donna, and The Tomorrow Job.

3) Laura W. Johnson as Principal Alice

Actress Laura W. Johnson stars as Principal Alice in Dying for a Crown. Johnson is expected to play the principal in Elle's school. Apart from that, other details about her character haven't been revealed. Johnson's acting credits include Watch Over Us, The Single's Guidebook, The Bronsteadë Twins, and Catching Hearts.

4) Molly Hargrave as Kate Wheeler

Young actress Molly Hargrave dons the role of Kate Wheeler in the new thriller movie. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Apart from Dying for a Crown, Hargrave is known for her appearances in short films like Joe and Francis.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, Dying for a Crown also stars several others in crucial supporting roles, including:

Jevon White as Steve

Andre Haskett as Parker

James Arthur Douglas as Ben

Amelia Still as Stephanie

Adam Shimberg as Baker

The film is helmed by Damián Romay. Based on the synopsis, viewers can look forward to a fascinating character-driven thriller drama, similar in tone and theme to several other Lifetime flicks like Husband, Wife and Their Lover and Dating Hell.

Don't forget to catch Dying for a Crown on Lifetime on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

