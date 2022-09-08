Lifetime's Husband, Wife and Their Lover cast list: Nikki Leigh, Katie Monds and others star in thriller film

The upcoming thriller, Husband, Wife and Their Lover, will be released on Lifetime on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

The movie tells the story of a couple whose lives take a shocking turn after they decide to involve a third person in bed to spice up their marriage. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime:

''When an Ad-exec's husband suggests a third in bed to spice up the marriage, she invites her female trainer to join them but soon after discovers the trainer is unhinged, bent on revenge for something in the past, and must find a way to stop the woman before she ruins both their lives.''

The film features Nikki Leigh and Katie Monds, among many others, in major roles. Without further ado, let's take a look at details about the cast of the new and gripping Lifetime thriller.

Husband, Wife and Their Lover will have Nikki Leigh and Jacob Taylor in pivotal roles

1) Nikki Leigh as Veronica Ballard-Glen

Actress Nikki Leigh stars as Veronica Ballard-Glen. While not many details about her role are known, it seems like Leigh will play the role of the ad-exec's wife. Leigh's character is central to the film's narrative.

Over the years, Leigh has starred in a number of commercials, films and shows and is known for her appearance in the noted series, Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Apart from her career in film and television, Leigh is also a model who was the Playboy 'Playmate of the Month' for May 2012.

2) Katie Monds as Lexi Wolf

Katie Monds plays the role of Lexi Wolf in Husband, Wife and Their Lover and details about her character are kept under tight wraps. However, based on various reports online, it seems like Monds plays the role of the fitness trainer in the movie.

It'll be interesting to see the talented actress in this immensely challenging role. Monds is best known for her appearances in Midnight Death, Bring Me a Dream, and Chicago P.D.

3) Jacob Taylor as Jordan

Actor Jacob Taylor dons the role of Jordan in the film. While not much is known about his role, it seems like Jordan plays the ad-exec in the movie. He is the one who suggests to his wife that they get a third person in bed in order to make their marriage more interesting and spicy.

Jacob Taylor (Image via IMDb)

Taylor plays a crucial role in Husband, Wife and Their Lover, and it'll be interesting to see how his character pans out. Taylor has starred in Lethal Love Triangle, Fatal Memory, and The Killer in My Backyard.

4) Kristi Murdoch as Gillian

Kristi Murdoch stars as Gillian in Husband, Wife and Their Lover. No other details about her role have been revealed as of now. Apart from the upcoming Lifetime thriller, Murdoch's acting credits include Secrets on Sorority Row, Spring Break Nightmare, and Furry Little Christmas.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Husband, Wife and Their Lover also stars several others in important supporting roles, including:

Sewell Whitney as William Ballard

Jane Edwina Seymour as Donna Joyce

Mason Heller as a commercial director

Danny Royce as Tom Erickson

Ashly Covington as Nina

You can watch Husband, Wife and Their Lover on Lifetime on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

