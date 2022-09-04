Lifetime's The Bad Seed Returns cast list: McKenna Grace, Michelle Morgan and others star in thriller film

Lifetime's latest thriller film, The Bad Seed Returns, is set to arrive on the network on Monday, September 5, 2022. It is a sequel to the 2018 thriller film, The Bad Seed. The movie focuses on Emma, who moves in with her aunt after her father's death. The film stars McKenna Grace and Michelle Morgan, among many others, in major roles.

The movie was earlier set to be released on May 30, 2022, but was pushed back in light of the Uvalde school shooting. Without further ado, read on to find out more details about the rest of the cast.

The Bad Seed Returns cast list: McKenna Grace and other star in pivotal roles

1) McKenna Grace as Emma

Young McKenna Grace portrays the lead role of Emma in The Bad Seed Returns. Grace looks terrifying in the trailer, portraying the numerous complex shades of her character with astonishing ease. Viewers can look forward to a powerful performance from this highly talented actress. Grace is best known for her roles in films and shows like Crash & Bernstein, Gifted, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

2) Michelle Morgan as Angela

Actress Michelle Morgan plays the role of Emma's aunt, Angela, in the movie. She appears briefly in the trailer and plays a pivotal role in the film. She's best known for her performance on the popular show Heartland, and her film credits include Diary of the Dead and Ice Blue.

3) Benjamin Ayres as Robert

Benjamin Ayres essays the role of Robert, Angela's husband, in The Bad Seed Returns. Based on the synopsis of the film, Robert starts suspecting Emma has a more complicated, darker side to her. It'll be interesting to see how his character pans out in the film. Ayres has played memorable roles in shows like Saving Hope and Less Than Kind.

4) Ella Dixon as Kat

Ella Dixon stars as Kat in The Bad Seed Returns. Details about her role are currently being kept under tight wraps. Apart from this film, the highly talented actress is best known for her work in Two Sentence Horror Stories.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Bad Seed Returns also features several others in prominent supporting roles, like:

Marlowe Zimmerman

Gabriela Bee

Marlee Walchuk

Lucia Walters

Lorne Cardinal

A quick look at The Bad Seed Returns trailer and plot

The official trailer for the film offers a glimpse of the numerous atrocious activities committed by the protagonist, Emma. It is dominated by McKenna Grace's frightening lead performance, which defines the tone of the film. Overall, the trailer has a scary vibe that fans of psychological thrillers would certainly love. As per Lifetime, the official synopsis of the movie reads:

''After the murderous events that left her father (Rob Lowe) dead, 15-year-old Emma (McKenna Grace), a seemingly typical teenaged girl, is now living with aunt Angela (Michelle Morgan) and navigating high school.''

The description further states,

''But the darkness can only be hidden for so long, especially when Angela’s husband Robert (Benjamin Ayers) begins to suspect Emma may not be as innocent as she appears, and a new girl at school, Kat (Ella Dixon), seems to know Emma’s secrets from the past. Left with no choice, Emma slips back to her old ways to take care of her enemies by any means necessary.''

Don't forget to catch The Bad Seed Returns on Lifetime on Monday, September 5, 2022.

