Lifetime's Dating Hell cast list: Candice Singleton, Rico Ball and others star in thriller film

Lifetime's upcoming thriller film, Dating Hell, will premiere on the network on Thursday, September 15, 2022. The movie tells the story of a divorced woman who meets a man via a dating app. Soon, people close to her start getting murdered, creating an air of tension and paranoia. The official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime, reads:

''Divorced mom Hannah uses a popular dating app to find the wonderful Daniel. Soon after, Hannah’s babysitter is murdered and Hannah herself barely escapes an attempt on her life at work. It’s only when friend and neighbor Charlotte is killed that Hannah banishes Daniel. Someone wants her dead for certain, but what if it’s not Daniel?''

The film stars Candice Singleton and Rico Ball in the lead roles, along with many others essaying crucial supporting roles. Keep reading to learn more details about the cast of the new Lifetime film.

Dating Hell's cast promises stunning performances

1) Candice Singleton as Hannah

Candice Marie Singleton (Image via IMDb)

Candice Marie Singleton stars in the lead role of Hannah in Dating Hell. She plays a divorced woman whose life changes for the worse after she meets a man via a dating app. Singleton, known for her appearances in Sacrifices and F-Boy Free, is the film's protagonist, and it'll be interesting to see how her character pans out.

2) Rico Ball as Daniel

Rico Ball appears in the role of Daniel, the man Hannah meets on a dating app, following which people close to her start getting killed. Based on the synopsis, it seems like Daniel plays a gray character in the film. As an actor, Rico Ball is widely known for his performances in Black Lightning and The Walking Dead.

3) Diana Lovell as Jodi

Diana Lovell (Image via IMDb)

Actress Diana Lovell plays the role of Detective Jodi in Dating Hell. She's believed to be the officer investigating the murders in the film. Not many other details about her character are known at this point. Apart from Dating Hell, Lovell is best known for her work on flicks like The Inspectors, Bad Dad Rehab: Next Session, and many more.

4) Walnette Marie Santiago as Charlotte

Walnette Marie Santiago stars as Charlotte in the film. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she's reportedly expected to play a pivotal role in the film. Santiago is known for her appearances in Frist Kill, BMF, and Doom Patrol, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film stars many others in vital supporting roles, including:

Michael Anthony as Josh

Jay Jones as Franco

Jennifer Renee as Kara

Claire Dunn as Mckenzie

The film is helmed by Aleshia Cowser Jackson, with Tiayoka McMillan as the writer. Based on the synopsis, viewers can look forward to a gripping character-driven thriller, similar to Lifetime movies like Husband, Wife and Their Lover and Temptation Under the Sun.

You can watch Dating Hell on Lifetime on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

