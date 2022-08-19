Lifetime's Temptation Under the Sun cast list: Annika Foster, Mike Markoff and others star in thriller film

The upcoming Lifetime thriller, Temptation Under the Sun, will premiere on the network on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The movie revolves around a detective who falls in love with an expat during a vacation. Things get complicated when the man gets accused of killing his ex-girlfriend.

The film stars Annika Foster and Mike Markoff, among many others, in significant roles. Read on to find out more details about the cast of Temptation Under the Sun.

Temptation Under the Sun cast list: Annika Foster and others slated to deliver enthralling performances

1) Annika Foster as Cassady Cruz

Actress Annika Foster plays the character of Detective Cassady Cruz in Temptation Under the Sun. Based on the synopsis, Foster seems to be playing the lead role, and it'll be interesting to see the talented actress take on this exciting portrayal. Foster is best known for her appearances in Burning Little Lies, Northwood Pie, and Four for Fun.

2) Mike Markoff as Travis King

Mike Markoff essays the role of Travis King in the upcoming Lifetime movie, with whom Annika Foster's Cassady Cruz gets involved in a steamy affair. Based on the synopsis, Markoff plays a pivotal role in the storyline, and viewers can expect a memorable performance from the actor. He's known for his performances in Hard to Place, Escape to the Cove, and Body in the Bath, to name a few.

3) Scott Christopher as Dexter

Scott Christopher plays the role of Chief Inspector Dexter in Temptation Under the Sun. Details about his character are being kept under wraps. Christopher has been a part of several memorable films and shows like Granite Flats, Modern Family, Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders, The Best Two Years, and many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the film also features several supporting actors in pivotal roles, like:

Samuel Selman

David Carey Foster

Wendell Kinney

Laith Wallschlaeger

Christina Gray

The movie is directed by Lane Shefter Bishop from a script written by Paul A. Birkett.

A quick look at Temptation Under the Sun plot and what to expect

Temptation Under the Sun tells the story of a detective who gets involved in an affair with a charismatic young man while on vacation. Their romance is disrupted after the man is accused of murdering his former lover. The official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime, reads:

''While vacationing on an exotic island Detective Cassady Cruz begins a torrid affair with charming expat, Travis King, but when his ex-girlfriend, Minnie, winds up dead he is accused of her murder.''

The description further states,

''Knowing he’s innocent, Cassady dives into exposing the real killer and clearing his name, but the more she digs for evidence the more buried secrets she finds and the further she’s lured into a deadly trap where only Travis can save her.''

Based on the storyline, viewers can expect another slick thriller from Lifetime, similar to films like Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story, Caught in His Web, and A Gift of Murder.

You can watch Temptation Under the Sun on Lifetime on Saturday, August 20, 2022.

