Caught in His Web cast list: Alison Thornton, Malia Baker and others in Lifetime’s thriller film

Caught in His Web, by The Lifetime Films, is set to premiere on February 19 at 8 p.m. PST. The thriller movie, featuring Alison Thornton, Malia Baker, Emma Trembly, and Garcelle Beauvais in lead roles, addresses the intensity of cyber-bullying.

Inspired by real events, the movie narrates the story of three girls who get tormented when their computers and phones get hacked anonymously by a mysterious cyber bully who goes by the name “Blake.” The harassment becomes unbearable when the hacker stalks them every hour of the day.

The girls later discover they are not and the only ones being cyber-bullied by this hacker and thus seek Detective Holland’s help to unmask him.

Meet the cast of Caught in his Web

1. Alison Thornton as Emma

Canadian-American actress Alison Thornton is set to be a part of the thriller movie Caught in his Web. The 22-year-old actress rose to fame playing Zooey Hernandez Frumpkis in Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, and Lydia Spring in Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency.

The Columbia-native has also produced the movie Dare Me. Furthermore, Thornton has also starred in the Hallmark movie Let It Snow starring Candace Cameron Bure and Alan Thicke.

2. Malia Baker as Olivia

Through the characters she has brought alive on-screen, Malia Baker grabbed the attention of critics early in her career. She was featured in Seventeen magazine’s Voices of the Year in 2020.

As an activist, Baker uses her platform to inspire and empower young girls to use their voices for change and equality through her role as an ambassador for the UN initiative, GirlUp.

3. Emma Tremblay as Gabby

Emma Tremblay has gained recognition for her recurring roles on the television series Supergirl, Wayward Pines, and the films Elysium, The Giver, and The Judge.

The Canadian actress was introduced to Hollywood in the third season of Supergirl where she plays the role of Ruby Arias, the daughter of Samantha Arias.

4. Garcelle Beauvais as Detective Holland

Haitian-American actor Garcelle Beauvais is a multi-talented individual. She is a television personality, author, and former fashion model. Beauvais is known for her roles in the sitcom The Jamie Foxx Show and the crime drama series, NYPD Blue.

