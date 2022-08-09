What is Jenna Dewan’s Diet and Exercise Routine that helps her stay in shape?

American actress Jenna Dewan is well-known for her amazing dancing skills in movies such as Step Up. She is regarded as a very athletic individual known for her incredible and agile movements. Anyone would kill for the Witches of East End actress's physique. Her workouts are intense and varied, and she eats foods that will keep her body feeling good all day.

There are a variety of things you can do to get a body like hers. Continue reading to learn everything you can about her workout routine and diet.

Jenna Dewan's Workout Routine

Jenna Dewan works out with her trainer and dancer, Jennifer Johnson. She does so for about 45 minutes daily, 5–6 days a week. She starts her workout with 15 minutes of nonstop dance cardio, which includes a mix of Zumba, hip-hop dancing, and other styles that she grew up dancing to.

After the dance part of her workout is over, they move on to muscle-toning exercises, most of which involve using resistance bands around her ankles while doing squats and lunges on a box, as well as core work using the Core Slider Pilates machine.

Aside from the above exercises, she also practices Vedic meditation, which was introduced to her by Emily Fletcher, a renowned meditation coach. Jenna kept up her exercise routine while she was pregnant. Her pregnancy did cause some changes to her workouts, though. In particular, she focused on keeping her arms toned because that’s what she showed off most often on the red carpet. She did this by doing tricep extensions, bicep curls, and bent-over rows with her resistance bands.

Jenna Dewan's Diet

Green smoothies are Jenna's favorite. They provide her with energy, fill her up due to the high fiber content, and have improved the appearance of her skin and hair. She occasionally switches it up and eats sprouted grain cereal with raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries for flavor and more nutrients if she isn't in the mood for a smoothie.

Jenna always enjoys a big salad for lunch. She’s part Lebanese, so she likes to add Lebanese flavours like tabouli (a salad made of parsley, tomatoes, mint, onion, and bulgur) to her midday meal. She keeps this dish in her fridge so that she can grab it and go when she needs to.

Jenna loves eating quinoa bowls with black beans and tomatoes. She tops it with roasted squash, zucchini, red peppers, avocado, corn, and chipotle sauce. She eats this with tortilla strips and salsa when she goes out for dinner. Jenna almost always orders sushi when she dines out. She picks vegan roles and says she also likes ginger!

After dinner, Jenna typically avoids dessert in favor of salty foods like fries. Although she doesn't often indulge in salty foods, she does occasionally.

Bottom Line

It’s not easy to maintain a smooth and toned body, but there are many ways to do so. Jenna uses yoga, Pilates, time in the gym, and healthy living as ways to stay fit. Over time, Jenna has learned that it is important to focus on her own fitness goals. She enjoys working out with a team and feels most successful when she is having fun.

If you want to be as fit as she is, try taking classes with your friends! Whatever your fitness goal, find something you enjoy doing. Remember that regular exercise can help improve your mood and regulate your hormones.

