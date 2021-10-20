'Switched Before Birth' full cast list: Skyler Samuels and others star in Lifetime thriller

Switched Before Birth is Lifetime's ultimate thriller that effectively blends love and hate. Olivia Crawford (Skyler Samuels) and her husband Brian Crawford (Bo Yokely) are on the brink of a breakdown before she miraculously conceives and their lives go back to normal.

Parents-to-be are prepping for their newborn when they meet Anna Ramirez (Justina Machado), who comes with a harrowing back story. After struggling with pregnancy and marital issues, she is at her wit's end too. What follows next forms the crux of Switched Before Birth.

Skyler Samuels as Olivia Crawford on Switched Before Birth

Samuels is a well-known name on the entertainment circuit. At just 27, the actress has an impressive lineup of projects under her belt. She was only eight when she began her journey in front of the camera. Her portrayal of a junior correspondent on TV landed her a spate of roles, including Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. She is known for her work in The Gifted and Scream Queens.

Bo Yokely as Brian Crawford

Yokely is thrilled about Switched Before Birth. He recently took to Instagram to share a thank you note with his fans.

A part of his caption read:

"Switched Before Birth is released on October 23 on @lifetimetv !! I owe so much to you guys for this role, and @elisabethrohm for trusting me with such an important story. Be sure to catch it, I promise you it’s like nothing I’ve done before in the best kinda way."

Yokely is known for his work in Ponysitters Club: The Big Sleepover and Into the Forest.

Justina Machado as Anna Ramirez

Machado took up stage roles before pursuing a career in films. Over the years, she has not only acted but also produced a handful of projects. Some of her most popular works include Torque, Six Feet Under, and One Day at a Time.

Switched Before Birth is scheduled to premiere on October 23, Saturday at 8:00 pm Eastern Time (ET). Directed by Elisabeth Röhm, Switched Before Birth is all about intense motherly instincts, love, and family, with a heady dose of revenge.

The official synopsis for Switched Before Birth further reads:

Also Read

"When Olivia and Brian finally welcome their twins Olivia’s life feels complete, but the happy couple’s world is turned upside down when they discover that not only are the babies not twins, but one of the babies is also biologically Anna and Gabe’s that was implanted into Olivia by mistake. Now pitted against each other, Olivia will do anything to keep the baby that she carried, while Anna will stop at nothing to bring her son home."

Quite the twist. Hopefully, it'll match up to the intensity delivered by some of Lifetime's recently-released titles: Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret, My Daughter's Deadly Date, and Stalked in Paradise, among others.

Edited by Prem Deshpande