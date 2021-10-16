'Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret' full cast list: Meet Kalen Bull and others from Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's newest, Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret, will surely do justice to the network's aptly-titled annual programming event - Shocktober. In the three-minute-long trailer, the tone graduates from mushy to serious as the film's central characters grapple with the consequences of their actions.

Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret focuses on Sadie and how the world around her collapses when the love of her life, Jack, dismisses her as "Plan B." Like any other pining loner, she finds herself drawn towards a quiet, brooding boy. In no time, her smile is back, and so is the sparkle in her eyes. But are they here to stay? Only time will tell.

Kalen Bull as Sadie in Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret

Bull isn't new to the spotlight. She has starred in a handful of TV movies and short films, including Dying to be a Cheerleader and The Wrong Cheerleader: Back in Action.

Not much is known about her personal life, except that she loves to click selfies and that she's thrilled about her next release.

She wrote on Instagram:

"Meet Sadie, she's the ride or die we all need and love. A huge thank you to everyone involved, it took every single one of you to make this what it is, appreciate your crews people." [sic]

Carter W Glade as Jack

Glade grew up in Germany and the US, which exposed him to different cultures and, at the same time, a deluge of hobbies to pick from. As a competitive athlete, he chose soccer, skateboarding, and snowboarding as his picks.

Glade has a string of short roles behind him as he looks forward to cementing his position as a screen star in the entertainment industry. He is known for his work in Jack, Freaky, and Ungubani (Who Are You?).

Anthony Carro as Gavin

Unlike his co-actors, Carro has limited acting experience. Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret aside, he only has two other titles to his credit - Amethyst and Authenticity: The Musical.

Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) on October 15, Friday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Driven to Kill, My Daughter's Deadly Date, and Sex, Lies and Murder are a few other binge-worthy titles movie enthusiasts could look out for.

The official synopsis for Her Boyfriend's Deadly Secret reads:

"When a high school student starts dating a rebellious boy from a different school, she quickly finds herself in the crosshairs of someone trying to break them up…or hide a dangerous secret."

The thriller also stars Alicia Leigh Willis, Matthew Pohlkamp, Sydney Malakeh, and Iris Braydon in supporting roles.

Edited by R. Elahi