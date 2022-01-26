How did Alicia Witt's parents pass away? Dune actress opens up about their deaths in heartbreaking post

American actress Alicia Witt recently opened up about her parents, one month after they breathed their last in Massachusetts.

The 46-year-old took to her Facebook handle and shared several pictures from her childhood which also featured her parents. In the caption, she wrote that she still can't believe her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, passed away a month ago.

It was only after Alicia Witt hadn't heard from her parents for several days that she contacted her cousin who lived near their house to learn they had both died. The actor admitted that her parents' passing and the circumstances surrounding it have left "some misconceptions circulating" in the media.

The Urban Legend actress revealed that her parents refused to take her help and did not even allow her to enter their house "for well over a decade." She said that every time she would ask them to move into another house, they would become furious and tell her that they had it all under control.

Alicia Witt also said that her parents did not have any financial troubles but were immensely stubborn and made their own choices. However, she still helped them in every way she could. Concluding the lengthy post, Witt said that her last exchange with her parents was "I love you."

How did Alicia Witt's parents pass away?

Alicia Witt's parents, Robert and Diane, were found dead at their Worcester, Massachusetts, home on December 20, 2021. The couple reportedly died from hypothermia, resulting in a sudden drop in body temperatures due to continuous exposure to cold, as their furnace had broken down. When the deceased were discovered, one of them also had a coat on.

The cold could also be explained since Worcester experienced a chilly day on December 19, 2021, with temperatures dropping to 24 degrees Fahrenheit.

As per news outlet Telegram, the duo were using a space heater which they had borrowed from one of their relatives. The Firefighters also tested the air quality of the house since space heaters can pose a threat. However, no such harmful gases, especially carbon monoxide, were found in their residence.

Court documents obtained by the publication suggested that Witt's parents' health had been on a decline for a while. 87-year-old Robert was battling cancer and was advised to stay at home by his doctor to avoid the risk of contracting the coronavirus.

75-year-old Diane was suffering with Parkinson's Disease and may have had health problems due to an ice storm which damaged their home in December 2008.

Also Read Article Continues below

Per the records, Diane had problems with breathing, congestion, sleeping and nosebleeds.

Edited by Danyal Arabi