Dune actress Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Sussex Lane, Worcester home

Dune star Alicia Witt's parents, Diane and Robert Witt were recently discovered dead at their Sussex Lane home in Worcester. The grim discovery was made after the actress asked a relative to check on her parents as she went several days without hearing from them.

According to The Sun, the tragic news was confirmed by Alicia in an official statement:

“I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable. I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

No cause of death has been revealed so far, but authorities have ruled out foul play as per the Worcester Telegram and Gazette. Worcester police spokesperson Lt. Sean Murtha shared that the situation is currently under investigation:

“I can confirm that police were dispatched to the residence and discovered a male and a female deceased. There were no signs of foul play. It is under investigation.”

Police also searched the couple’s home and firefighters checked the air quality. Worcester Fire Chief Adam Roche said no traces of harmful gasses were detected inside:

"There were no signs of carbon monoxide."

However, some neighbors reportedly said that Robert and Diane recently experienced problems with their furnace and started using a space heater. Another neighbor told the Worcester Telegram and Gazette that the couple has been “ill for some time.”

Zuzu's Reverb Pedals 🎸 @DarkSoulNight that Alicia Witt story is heartbreaking. Can you imagine. that Alicia Witt story is heartbreaking. Can you imagine.

Authorities mentioned that an autopsy examination will be conducted to establish the cause of Robert and Diane Witt’s mysterious death.

Who were Alicia Witt’s parents?

Alicia Witt was born to parents Robert and Diane Witt (Image via Alicia Witt/Instagram)

Robert and Diane Witt were parents to Ian and Alicia Witt. They reportedly lived in Worcester for several decades while their children moved to the city.

Diane held a Guinness World Record in the 80s for her 10-feet-long hair. According to Telegram and Gazette, she braided and wore her hair atop the head. It took help from her husband and children to manage her tresses.

She also worked as a junior high school teacher. Meanwhile, Robert was a professional photographer and a science teacher at Burncoat Middle School. Ian and Alicia Witt were home-schooled by their mother.

Alicia Witt grew up to become a prominent actor and singer. She rose to fame with films like Dune and appeared in popular TV shows like Twin Peaks, The Walking Dead, The Sopranos, Cybill, Two and a Half Men, and Orange Is the New Black.

She also starred in films like Playing Mona Lisa, Last Holiday, Two Weeks Notice, The Upside of Anger, and 88 Minutes, among many others. Alicia remained close to her parents despite being away from home for her successful Hollywood career.

Last year, she took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her mother for Mother’s Day. She also posted for her father on Father’s Day in June 2021.

Also Read Article Continues below

According to neighbors, Robert and Diane rarely came outside their home and politely declined help from neighbors when they were ill. Robert was 87 at his passing, while Diane was 75.

Edited by Srijan Sen